Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar reveals the best foods to nourish your roots naturally
Rujuta Diwekar, a celebrity nutritionist, shared about some of the best foods that can nourish your hair roots naturally.
Hair care is one of the most important aspects of self-care, right after skincare. Most people rely either on artificial chemical products available in the market or opt for homemade remedies. Either way, the conversation and efforts are all about external application. However, there are hardly any people who consider eating right for their haircare.
In an Instagram post of March 23, 2026, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, one of the most qualified and sought-after nutrition & wellness experts in India, shared about food items that can nourish your hair roots naturally. Scroll down to learn about the food items that can strengthen your hair roots from within naturally.
Also read | Dermatologist warns that avoiding hair wash can worsen shedding; shares 5 hair loss tips: ‘5% minoxidil helps promote
Rujuta highlighted the importance of food items in nourishing hair, similar to the nourishment they gave to our body. She mentioned that if you are on a diet and keeping yourself away from carbs and other important food items, then you might have to deal with hair loss as well.
1. Consume rice
According to Rujuta, whether you are on a diet or not, you should consume rice at least once a day. She also dismisses the misconception that rice leads to weight gain. She clearly states that rice never leads to weight gain, and it’s absolutely important for our body and hair health as well.
2. Add seasonal fruits to your diet
Rujuta highlighted that seasonal fruits significantly impact your hair health. From Indian gooseberry to Guava, Mango, and many other seasonal fruits help in keeping your hair roots nourished naturally. These fruits contain vitamin C that acts as a cofactor for iron, which increases hemoglobin level. The colour, density, strengthen, and look of the hair appears well if the hemoglobin level stays good.
3. Have pulses and legumes
The importance of pulses and legumes goes beyond body health, says Rujuta. She mentioned that pulses like moong, arhar, chawli, and others are rich in amino acids, vitamin B, and fibre. These nutrients impart strength to our hair and prevent random hair fall.
4. Include seeds in your diet
Rujuta highlighted the significance of seeds as well for our hair growth. She mentioned that Haleem seeds, if consumed in their original form, can maintain your hair and skin health. She advises consuming Haleem seeds in the form of laddu or kheer to get Folic acid and other nutrients. She clearly states not to consume this seed early in the morning with water, as it won’t yield anything.
5. Hair oiling and combing
Apart from eating right, Rujuta also recommends oiling your hair at least once a week for 30 minutes. She also advises combing hair every day and avoiding chemical hair treatments as much as possible.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.