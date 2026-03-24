Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar reveals the best foods to nourish your roots naturally

Hair care is one of the most important aspects of self-care, right after skincare. Most people rely either on artificial chemical products available in the market or opt for homemade remedies. Either way, the conversation and efforts are all about external application. However, there are hardly any people who consider eating right for their haircare. Best food items that can strengthen your hair roots from within naturally. (Unsplash)

In an Instagram post of March 23, 2026, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, one of the most qualified and sought-after nutrition & wellness experts in India, shared about food items that can nourish your hair roots naturally. Scroll down to learn about the food items that can strengthen your hair roots from within naturally.

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Rujuta highlighted the importance of food items in nourishing hair, similar to the nourishment they gave to our body. She mentioned that if you are on a diet and keeping yourself away from carbs and other important food items, then you might have to deal with hair loss as well.