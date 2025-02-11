Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chaat to chaas: Indian diet tips to eat granola for digestion and heart health

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Feb 11, 2025 07:00 AM IST

From boosting energy to digestion and heart health: Here's why granola deserves a spot in your diet and the right ways for Indians to eat this superfood.

Granola plays a crucial role in promoting healthy digestion due to its rich fiber content from ingredients like oats, nuts, seeds and dried fruits. Oats are an excellent source of beta-glucan, a type of soluble fiber known for forming a gel-like consistency in the digestive tract, which eases bowel movements and prevents constipation.

Granola + Chaas? The Indian Twist You Didn’t See Coming!(Photo by Marcin Skalij on Unsplash)
Granola + Chaas? The Indian Twist You Didn’t See Coming!(Photo by Marcin Skalij on Unsplash)

Granola for digestive health

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Varsha Gorey, Senior Clinical Dietitian at Apollo Hospitals in Navi Mumbai, talked about granola's role in digestive health and said, “Nuts and seeds contribute insoluble fiber, adding bulk to the stool and enhancing overall gut motility. In the Indian dietary context, combining granola with curd or lassi introduces beneficial probiotics, similar to the traditional practice of consuming chaas (buttermilk) to support a healthy balance of gut bacteria. Selecting granola with natural prebiotic ingredients like chicory root or inulin further enhances its digestion-friendly properties.”

Granola for energy levels

Talking about granola's role in energy levels, Varsha Gorey highlighted, “Granola is an ideal food for maintaining steady energy levels due to its balanced macronutrient profile. Oats provide complex carbohydrates, which release glucose into the bloodstream gradually, preventing the quick energy crashes associated with refined carbohydrate-based breakfasts like white bread or sugary cereals. The healthy fats from nuts and seeds, such as almonds, walnuts, or flaxseeds, offer a dense energy source that promotes prolonged satiety.”

Granola bars made with oats and almonds give a power boost.
Granola bars made with oats and almonds give a power boost.

She added, “The natural sugars from dried fruits like raisins or dates provide a quick energy boost but are balanced by fiber to avoid sugar spikes. In India, granola serves as a modern, ready-to-eat alternative to daliya, poha, or upma, fitting well into a busy lifestyle. Pairing granola with milk, almond milk, or a bowl of yogurt, and adding fresh seasonal fruits like bananas or apples, makes a wholesome, nutrient-dense breakfast or snack.”

Granola for heart health

Did you know granola can contribute significantly to heart health when made with quality ingredients? Varsha Gorey explained, “The beta-glucan in oats is scientifically proven to lower LDL (bad) cholesterol, reducing the risk of heart disease, much like barley (jau), a traditional Indian grain known for its cholesterol-lowering properties. Nuts and seeds such as almonds, walnuts, and sunflower seeds provide monounsaturated fats and omega-3 fatty acids, both linked to improved cardiovascular health.”

She elaborated, “These are comparable to the heart-protective benefits of til (sesame seeds) or peanuts, which are staples in Indian cooking. However, not all granola products are heart-friendly. It’s essential to select granola with minimal added sugar and avoid those containing hydrogenated oils. Instead, opt for granola sweetened with natural options like jaggery (gur) or honey, which align with Indian tastes while offering additional nutritional value.”

Salmon and prawn bhel granola (home-made rice puffs with pickles, smoked salmon and prawns)
Salmon and prawn bhel granola (home-made rice puffs with pickles, smoked salmon and prawns)

Granola for practical Indian pairings

Opining on practical Indian pairings, Varsha Gorey said, “Granola’s versatility allows for creative adaptations to suit Indian flavour profiles. A warm bowl of haldi doodh (turmeric milk) with granola adds anti-inflammatory benefits and makes for a comforting breakfast or evening snack. Alternatively, a granola chaat, combining chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, coriander and a dash of green chutney, offers a savory, fiber-rich option with a burst of flavours. Pairing granola with lassi or chaas also makes a refreshing summer meal that is both energizing and digestion-friendly.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On