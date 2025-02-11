Chaat to chaas: Indian diet tips to eat granola for digestion and heart health

Granola plays a crucial role in promoting healthy digestion due to its rich fiber content from ingredients like oats, nuts, seeds and dried fruits. Oats are an excellent source of beta-glucan, a type of soluble fiber known for forming a gel-like consistency in the digestive tract, which eases bowel movements and prevents constipation. Granola + Chaas? The Indian Twist You Didn’t See Coming!(Photo by Marcin Skalij on Unsplash)

Granola for digestive health

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Varsha Gorey, Senior Clinical Dietitian at Apollo Hospitals in Navi Mumbai, talked about granola's role in digestive health and said, “Nuts and seeds contribute insoluble fiber, adding bulk to the stool and enhancing overall gut motility. In the Indian dietary context, combining granola with curd or lassi introduces beneficial probiotics, similar to the traditional practice of consuming chaas (buttermilk) to support a healthy balance of gut bacteria. Selecting granola with natural prebiotic ingredients like chicory root or inulin further enhances its digestion-friendly properties.”

Granola for energy levels

Talking about granola's role in energy levels, Varsha Gorey highlighted, “Granola is an ideal food for maintaining steady energy levels due to its balanced macronutrient profile. Oats provide complex carbohydrates, which release glucose into the bloodstream gradually, preventing the quick energy crashes associated with refined carbohydrate-based breakfasts like white bread or sugary cereals. The healthy fats from nuts and seeds, such as almonds, walnuts, or flaxseeds, offer a dense energy source that promotes prolonged satiety.”

Granola bars made with oats and almonds give a power boost.

She added, “The natural sugars from dried fruits like raisins or dates provide a quick energy boost but are balanced by fiber to avoid sugar spikes. In India, granola serves as a modern, ready-to-eat alternative to daliya, poha, or upma, fitting well into a busy lifestyle. Pairing granola with milk, almond milk, or a bowl of yogurt, and adding fresh seasonal fruits like bananas or apples, makes a wholesome, nutrient-dense breakfast or snack.”

Granola for heart health

Did you know granola can contribute significantly to heart health when made with quality ingredients? Varsha Gorey explained, “The beta-glucan in oats is scientifically proven to lower LDL (bad) cholesterol, reducing the risk of heart disease, much like barley (jau), a traditional Indian grain known for its cholesterol-lowering properties. Nuts and seeds such as almonds, walnuts, and sunflower seeds provide monounsaturated fats and omega-3 fatty acids, both linked to improved cardiovascular health.”

She elaborated, “These are comparable to the heart-protective benefits of til (sesame seeds) or peanuts, which are staples in Indian cooking. However, not all granola products are heart-friendly. It’s essential to select granola with minimal added sugar and avoid those containing hydrogenated oils. Instead, opt for granola sweetened with natural options like jaggery (gur) or honey, which align with Indian tastes while offering additional nutritional value.”

Salmon and prawn bhel granola (home-made rice puffs with pickles, smoked salmon and prawns)

Granola for practical Indian pairings

Opining on practical Indian pairings, Varsha Gorey said, “Granola’s versatility allows for creative adaptations to suit Indian flavour profiles. A warm bowl of haldi doodh (turmeric milk) with granola adds anti-inflammatory benefits and makes for a comforting breakfast or evening snack. Alternatively, a granola chaat, combining chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, coriander and a dash of green chutney, offers a savory, fiber-rich option with a burst of flavours. Pairing granola with lassi or chaas also makes a refreshing summer meal that is both energizing and digestion-friendly.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.