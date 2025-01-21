Children spending more time on phone instead of playing outside? Study says they are likely to be depressed and anxious

Being active is just as important for adults as it is for kids. Regular physical activity plays a crucial role in maintaining both physical and mental well-being. A study published in the Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders illuminated a very concerning issue of young children who are inactive are more likely to experience anxiety and depression. This trend is particularly pronounced among children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Nowadays, children are in the habit of spending more time playing on phone than going outside and playing.(Shutterstock)

Connection between physical activity and mental health in kids

Children feel depressed and anxious when they stay inactive for long periods. (Shutterstock)

So what did the study findings reveal? Children who engage in greater physical activity show lower levels of anxiety and depression, irrespective of whether they have a developmental disorder or not. Among children with autism, 69% of those who were completely inactive showed highanxiety, compared to 55% of those who engaged in physical activity at least one day per week. Furthermore, 39% of physically inactive children with autism experienced depression, compared to 29% of those active 1–3 days per week and 23% of those active 4–7 days per week.

This trend was also observed among children with ADHD. 42% of physically inactive children with ADHD reported anxiety, compared to 40% of those active 1–3 days per week and 32% of those active 4–7 days per week. Depression rates followed a similar pattern.

Higher levels of physical activity had a noticeable impact on healthy children as well. Anxiety levels dropped from 16% among those who were physically inactive to 7% among those who were active 4–7 days per week.

These findings are noteworthy. They suggest that even minimal physical activity can significantly benefit mental well-being, regardless of a child’s developmental condition. So next time, consider taking baby steps towards regular physical activity to improve mental health for your children. The result points at the countless benefits of physical activity for mental health even in kids.

ALSO READ: Hidden in plain sight: Study reveals psychiatrists who diagnose autism in others are themselves autistic

More on developmental disorders

There are several developmental disorders, such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Developmental disorder creates impairments in physical, learning, language, or behaviour areas. These conditions affect countless children globally and have a significant impact on how they learn and communicate with others. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) affects how children interact with others, communicate, learn, and behave, while ADHD makes children restless and causes trouble with concentrating.

ALSO READ: How to improve social skills in children with autism spectrum disorder

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.