Did you know eating spinach can improve blood flow? Doctor shares 5 daily habits that support healthy circulation

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is highlighting everyday habits that can support healthy blood flow and improve vascular health, helping to keep your circulatory system functioning efficiently over the long term. In an Instagram video shared on June 7, the physician highlights, “Healthy blood flow is not supported by one habit alone. Movement, hydration, vascular protection, metabolic health, and nitric oxide production all work together to keep blood vessels functioning well.”

Blood flow and circulation may seem like automatic bodily functions that operate beyond our control, but the health of your blood vessels is influenced by the choices you make every day. From how much you move and hydrate to what you eat and whether you smoke, daily habits can have a significant impact on the health of your arteries, blood pressure regulation, and long-term cardiovascular wellbeing.

Walking regularly According to Dr Sood, walking boosts blood flow throughout the body, creating a beneficial force known as shear stress along the walls of blood vessels. This helps maintain the health of the endothelium – the delicate inner lining of blood vessels. A healthy endothelium supports proper blood vessel relaxation, helps regulate blood pressure, and promotes nitric oxide signalling, all of which contribute to better heart and vascular health.

He explains, “Walking increases blood flow and creates shear stress along vessel walls, which helps the endothelium function more effectively. A healthier endothelium supports blood vessel relaxation, blood pressure regulation, and nitric oxide signaling.”

Staying hydrated Blood is partly composed of plasma, which is primarily made up of water, making adequate hydration essential for maintaining healthy blood volume and efficient circulation. According to the physician, dehydration – particularly during periods of intense heat, physical activity, or illness – can reduce blood volume, alter blood viscosity, and affect blood pressure, potentially placing additional strain on the cardiovascular system.

Dr Sood highlights, “Blood is partly made of plasma, so hydration helps maintain blood volume and normal circulation. Dehydration can affect blood viscosity, vascular function, and blood pressure regulation, especially during heat, exercise, or illness.”

Avoiding smoking and vaping Dr Sood emphasises that both smoking and vaping can be harmful to cardiovascular health. While smoking is known to increase oxidative stress, inflammation, and damage to the endothelium, vaping has also been linked to endothelial dysfunction and vascular stress.

He notes, “Smoking increases oxidative stress, inflammation, and endothelial injury, while vaping has also been linked with endothelial dysfunction and vascular stress. Protecting the vessel lining is one of the most important steps for long-term circulatory health.”

Strength training According to the physician, resistance training helps improve insulin sensitivity and the body's ability to process glucose, supporting both muscle health and healthy blood pressure regulation. He adds that strength training can also enhance endothelial function by improving flow-mediated dilation, which is an important marker of cardiovascular health.

Dr Sood explains, “Resistance exercise improves insulin sensitivity, glucose handling, blood pressure regulation, and muscle health. Research also shows it can improve flow-mediated dilation, a measure of endothelial function.”

Nitrate-rich foods Nitrate-rich vegetables such as arugula, beetroot, spinach, and lettuce are particularly beneficial for cardiovascular health. These vegetables provide dietary nitrates, which the body converts into nitric oxide – a molecule that helps blood vessels relax and widen, promoting healthier blood flow, supporting circulation, and contributing to overall vascular function.

Dr Sood highlights, “Vegetables like arugula, beets, spinach, and lettuce provide dietary nitrate, which can be converted into nitric oxide. Nitric oxide helps blood vessels relax and widen, supporting blood flow and vascular health.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.