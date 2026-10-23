Doctor reveals if eating dinner late can make you gain weight and who should be more careful

Dinner gets pushed back when you are swamped with work or have had a busy day. Then many may wonder if eating late makes one gain weight. Let's shed light on this doubt and look at the broader context.

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Dr Nahas A, consultant in the Department of Internal Medicine at KIMSHEALTH, Thiruvananthapuram, told HT Lifestyle that meal timing is not the only factor influencing weight gain. Eating late does not automatically mean you will gain weight. He said, “Let me put your mind at ease. The clock alone is not the culprit.”

Why does eating late not automatically cause weight gain? The doctor reminded us that your body does not have a switch that turns food into fat at 9 pm. Weight gain is not related to time, but rather the amount of calories in related to number of calories burned, regardless of when you eat.

But it is also important to note that meal timings are irrelevant. Dr Nahas said, “Eating late is linked to increased hunger, blood sugar levels, and metabolism by some studies. Meal time is just a small part of the overall situation.”

This means timing is part of a bigger picture. Late eating may go hand in hand with habits such as extra snacking and poor sleep, which can leave you feeling hungrier the next day.

Why do late-night eaters gain weight? The problem is not time-related but rather linked to changes in eating behaviour. The expert flagged habits like eating while watching television or scrolling on the phone, or bingeing on snacks or fried foods late at night. Poor sleep also makes one hungrier the following day, so the cycle continues. So, basically, a delayed dinner makes you snack more, which is why it is advisable to eat dinner on time.