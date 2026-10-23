Doctor reveals if eating dinner late can make you gain weight and who should be more careful
Learn from an expert what it means to have a delayed dinner and if you are about to experience any weight changes.
Dinner gets pushed back when you are swamped with work or have had a busy day. Then many may wonder if eating late makes one gain weight. Let's shed light on this doubt and look at the broader context.
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Dr Nahas A, consultant in the Department of Internal Medicine at KIMSHEALTH, Thiruvananthapuram, told HT Lifestyle that meal timing is not the only factor influencing weight gain. Eating late does not automatically mean you will gain weight. He said, “Let me put your mind at ease. The clock alone is not the culprit.”
Why does eating late not automatically cause weight gain?
The doctor reminded us that your body does not have a switch that turns food into fat at 9 pm. Weight gain is not related to time, but rather the amount of calories in related to number of calories burned, regardless of when you eat.
But it is also important to note that meal timings are irrelevant. Dr Nahas said, “Eating late is linked to increased hunger, blood sugar levels, and metabolism by some studies. Meal time is just a small part of the overall situation.”
This means timing is part of a bigger picture. Late eating may go hand in hand with habits such as extra snacking and poor sleep, which can leave you feeling hungrier the next day.
Why do late-night eaters gain weight?
The problem is not time-related but rather linked to changes in eating behaviour. The expert flagged habits like eating while watching television or scrolling on the phone, or bingeing on snacks or fried foods late at night. Poor sleep also makes one hungrier the following day, so the cycle continues. So, basically, a delayed dinner makes you snack more, which is why it is advisable to eat dinner on time.
Who needs to be more careful with late meals?
Dr Nahas shared, “Some people need to be particularly careful. If you have acid reflux, eating a heavy meal close to bedtime may worsen your symptoms; try to leave two to three hours before lying down. If you have diabetes, late meals and bedtime snacks should be planned according to your glucose levels and treatment, particularly if you use insulin.”
His advice is to eat balanced, satisfying meals, keep portions sensible, avoid mindless snacking, and protect your sleep. Even if your work schedule means dinner is late, do not be alarmed. Focus on what and how much you eat rather than feeling guilty about the time.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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