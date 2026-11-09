Everyday Explained: Why do you crave something sweet after every meal? Doctor explains what triggers dessert cravings
From blood sugar spikes to eating habits, expert explains why we crave sweets after certain meals and the science behind post-meal sugar cravings.
Craving something sweet after a meal is a fairly common experience, and it can be influenced by a combination of physiological, hormonal, psychological and dietary factors. It is not necessarily an indication of a nutritional deficiency or a lack of willpower. In this edition of ‘Everyday Explained,’ HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Nethra N, consultant internal medicine at Manipal Hospitals, Bangalore, to understand the science behind this habit.
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Why do we crave sweets more after certain meals?
According to Dr Nethra, one of the important factors is the composition of the meal. Meals that are rich in refined carbohydrates, such as white rice, maida-based foods or processed foods, can cause a relatively rapid rise in blood glucose levels. This triggers insulin release to help transport glucose into the cells. “Changes in blood glucose and insulin levels may influence hunger and food cravings in some individuals,” highlighted Dr Nethra. However, it is important to note that a craving for sweets does not automatically mean that blood sugar levels have dropped.
Another factor is the balance of macronutrients in the meal. Meals that lack adequate protein, fibre and healthy fats may not provide sustained satiety. “Protein and fibre slow digestion and help regulate appetite, while healthy fats contribute to a feeling of fullness. If a meal consists predominantly of carbohydrates, a person may feel less satisfied and seek additional food, often in the form of something sweet,” said Dr Nethra.
Dr Netha emphasised that there is also a strong psychological component. For many people, eating dessert after lunch or dinner is a learned habit associated with comfort, reward or celebration. Over time, the brain begins to associate the completion of a meal with the expectation of something sweet. The brain's reward system, particularly pathways involving dopamine, can reinforce this behaviour.
Sleep deprivation, stress and hormonal fluctuations can further influence food preferences and increase cravings for energy-dense, sugary foods. Inadequate sleep, for instance, can affect appetite-regulating hormones such as ghrelin and leptin.
How to manage sweet cravings?
According to Dr Nethra, to manage these cravings, focus on balanced meals containing adequate protein, fibre-rich vegetables, whole grains and healthy fats. Eating slowly, maintaining regular meal timings, staying hydrated and getting sufficient sleep can also help regulate appetite.
Occasional sweet cravings are generally normal. However, persistent or excessive cravings accompanied by increased thirst, frequent urination, unexplained weight changes or unusual fatigue should be evaluated by a doctor to rule out underlying metabolic conditions such as diabetes. The objective should not be to eliminate every sweet craving but to understand what triggers it and develop healthier eating patterns.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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