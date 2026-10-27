Everyday Explained: Why do you feel nauseous in a car, and what should you do

For today's episode of Everyday Explained, we take a closer look at things we experience in our daily lives and why they happen. One such experience is feeling dizzy and nauseous in a car, commonly known as car sickness. Why does this happen?

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Dr Manish Dodmani, consultant gastroenterologist at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, explained this phenomenon, the various reasons behind it, and when symptoms may require medical attention.

Why do you feel nauseous? Dizziness, as per the expert, is attributed to motion sickness, an empty stomach, too little sleep, or simply a hot afternoon. Sometimes, fumes from solvents affect the body. There could be a strong odour in the car as these fumes accumulate in poorly ventilated spaces.

The gastroenterologist identified headache, dizziness, confusion, and unusual sleepiness as some warning signs. He also cautioned against keeping cleaning products in your car, as their fumes can accumulate inside, making you feel dizzy.

What happens when toxic fumes are inhaled? He said, “The body does not respond to every chemical exposure in the same way. Some substances can irritate the eyes and airways, while others can affect the nervous system and cause dizziness, drowsiness, or confusion. Certain chemicals can also cause injury to organs such as the liver and kidneys.”

Be careful about what you store inside your car, whether it is a bottle of paint thinner, a leaking fuel container, or a spray. Aside from dehydration or skipping meals, exposure to fumes from these products is another lesser-known cause of dizziness.