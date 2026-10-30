Everyday Explained: Why getting up too quickly from a sitting or lying position can leave you feeling dizzy

You get up from your bed or chair, take a few steps and suddenly feel your head spinning or your vision going blurry. While this brief episode of dizziness may seem harmless, it has a physiological cause. In this edition of ‘Everyday Explained,’ HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Divya Gopal, additional director, internal medicine, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, and Dr Sachin Adukia, senior consultant neurology, Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, Mumbai, to understand what happens inside our body when we stand up too quickly.

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Why do some people experience sudden dizziness after getting out of bed? According to Dr Gopal, dizziness and feeling faint upon standing is not uncommon; however, it is important to remember that these sensations may not necessarily indicate low blood pressure.

This happens because when a person stands up, gravity causes blood to pool in the legs. The body usually responds by constricting the blood vessels and accelerating the heartbeat to keep the blood supply to the brain constant. Failure of this mechanism results in a temporary decline in the flow of blood to the brain, which leads to dizziness or faintness.