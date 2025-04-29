Fitness coach shares 5 worst times to get on the scale. Here's when you should check your weight instead

When we go through the weight loss journey, t is natural to have the tendency of constantly checking our body weight to see any changes. While weight loss changes may take a substantial amount of time to show up, the urge to get on the scale dos does not go away. But when we check our weights during the wrong times, it can show more weight and get us demotivated. Also read | Fitness coach shares 7 simple secrets to lose weight easily: ‘Follow the 80/20 principle’ When we check our weights during the wrong times, it can show more weight and get us demotivated. (Shutterstock)

Fitness coach Ashley DiGiacomo Schwartz, on April 16, shared a post and noted down the worst times of checking your body weight. “Let’s just get one thing straight. The scale isn’t always telling you the full story. If you’re constantly stepping on the scale and getting discouraged, it might be because you’re weighing yourself at the worst possible times,” she wrote.

Know when to not get on the scales.(Shutterstock)

1. Post-workout:

Your weight might be up from drinking water and eating post-workout or down from sweating it all out. Either way, it’s mostly just water weight, not real fat loss or gain. Also read | Want to lose body fat very quickly and build muscle? Fitness coach shares 3 tips for guaranteed results in 3 months

2. After a big meal:

After a big meal, it is natural to be full. Of course, the number is going to be higher. That doesn’t mean you gained fat, it means you have food sitting in your stomach.

3. During your period or luteal phase:

Hormones are doing their thing. Bloating, inflammation, and water retention are real in your luteal phase.

4. Right before bed:

Your body has been moving, eating, and drinking all day long. Of course, your weight is going to be higher at night. That number means nothing.

5. After a high-sodium or high-carb meal:

Sodium and carbs both hold onto water and not fat. So, if you step on the scale after a salty or carb-heavy meal, it might spike up, but it’s just water weight.

When should you check your weight?

“First thing in the morning, after using the bathroom, completely naked. If you prefer weighing once a week, do it the same day every week, ideally midweek so you’re not dealing with the aftermath of a weekend full of extra snacks or treats,” added the fitness coach. Also read | Stuck with stubborn lower belly fat? Weight loss coach shares 4 diet and workout tricks that 'actually work'

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.