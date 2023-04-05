With the macro environment changing dramatically, especially in the post-Covid era, the same can be seen in the changing trends in the food industry. People are moving towards healthier alternatives. Food trends that can benefit people’s wellbeing in 2023 (Photo by Alex Haney on Unsplash)

On this evolving landscape, Salloni Ghodawat, COO of Ghodawat Consumer Ltd (GCL), shared in an interview with HT Lifestyle, “Though India has a large vegetarian population but is seeing a shift in consumer behaviours by replacing traditional products like dairy, meat, pasta, eggs, etc with plant-based options. Vegetable and fruit-based snacks are seeing an uptake with okra, sweet potato, carrot, taro chips seeing a great uptake in the market. People are realising the importance of gut health and going back to old recipes like Kanji or new-age Kombucha. Also in snacks, products having high fibre content like millet and vegetable-based snacks are seeing more demand.”

Today consumers are conscious of what they consume. “The consumer is giving importance to the back of the pack and has started studying the ingredients and nutritional value of the pack. Even the government is moving towards calling out sugar/salt in the front of the pack,” she added.

The year 2023 is being celebrated as the International Year of Millet and the importance of our traditional grain is being recognised by the consumers. “Companies are making millet-based breakfast cereals, snacks, energy bars, etc. Consumers are opting for typical low-calorie model which is not only delicious products but also has high functional benefits."

Talking about how food will shape people’s wellbeing in 2023, Prakriti Poddar, Global Head of Mental Health and Wellbeing at RoundGlass, explained, “Global food trends for 2023 are closely aligned to mental wellbeing and health. The focus is on marrying scientific knowledge to indigenous wisdom in food to achieve harmony between eating and overall wellness. Eating healthy, focussed physical activity like Yoga and meditation for mental wellness will form a holy trinity for holistic wellbeing and food will lead the way to it in 2023."

She elaborated, “There will be a sharp focus on gut-friendly foods as experts, healthcare professionals and therapists are now understanding the deep connection between gut health and mental and emotional wellbeing. Similar strong links exist between sleep and physical and mental health. Therefore, foods that improve sleep — milk, bananas, curd (dahi), oats, almonds, walnuts and cottage cheese — will also be headlining. The global push towards sustainability will see more people embracing plant-forward diets that are healthier for our planet. Kelp, a type of seaweed, will enjoy healthy demand for its impressive nutrition profile and carbon-absorbing properties. In fact, India is aggressively pursuing commercial kelp farming for exports even as the domestic market eagerly awaits processed versions such as kelp chips and noodles.”

She added, "As the focus on wellness continues to trend, people will opt for healthy snacks that are sugar-free, gluten-free, protein-packed, millet-based, vegan etc. Snacking on functional foods such as seeds, unsalted nuts and berries will also find favour with wellbeing seekers. In addition, Asian and Indian cooking styles of pairing sweet and sour or sweet and spicy flavours will find much traction. Indian flavours and herbs such as ashwagandha and khus khus (vetiver) are being tick boxed by global food pundits.”

From flexitarianism to low-waste cooking to food mashups, to CBD-infused food and beverages to marine superfoods and many more, food trends all over the world have taken individual diet and restaurant menus by storm. However, mindful or intuitive snacking continues to be an important component of everyday diet.

On the Indian snack-bar market, Usha Deo, Founder of Calma Collective, shared, “The Indian snack bar market is forecasted to register a CAGR of around 12.25% by 2027. India’s need for convenient and innovative snacking continues to witness an inflated demand. One reason why mindful snacking has gained popularity is its ability to promote healthier eating habits. By paying attention to our hunger and fullness cues, we can avoid mindless consumption of junk and carefully choose snacks that truly nourish our bodies and satisfy our cravings. Another reason why mindful or intuitive snacking has become a popular food trend is its ability to help us reduce stress and improve our overall mental, emotional & physical health. When we are mindfully of what we eat, we're more likely to be fully present in the moment and to focus on the pleasure and enjoyment of eating, rather than on external distractions or stressors."

She highlighted, “Mindful snacking has gained traction because it offers a new perspective on snacking that emphasizes balance, pleasure, and enjoyment. Instead of viewing snacks as something to be avoided or controlled, mindful or intuitive snacking encourages us to embrace a more flexible and sustainable approach to snacking that allows for occasional indulgences and honors our unique individual needs. As more people adopt mindful snacking as a food trend, it's likely that we will see a continued shift towards a more holistic and mindful approach to wellness, one that recognizes the importance of balance, enjoyment, and intentionality in our snacking habits. By approaching snacking with mindfulness and awareness, we can transform our relationship with food and create a healthier and more wholesome approach to eating.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Prarthana Nagaraj, Founder of Tani Naturals said, “The gut is home to trillions of bacteria that play a crucial role in digestion, immune function, and overall health. The food we eat can either help or harm our gut bacteria, and unprocessed, whole foods are one of the best things we can consume to support a healthy gut. Unprocessed and gut-friendly food has become a popular food trend for several reasons. First, many people are becoming more health-conscious and are aware of the potential risks associated with consuming processed foods. Processed foods are often high in sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats and can lead to weight gain, chronic diseases, and other health issues. On the other hand, unprocessed foods are typically more nutrient-dense and provide a range of essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that are beneficial for health. According to a recent study published in the journal Nutrients, a diet high in unprocessed foods is associated with a more diverse gut microbiome, which can help to support overall health. The study found that individuals who consumed a diet high in unprocessed foods had a gut microbiome that was more diverse and had a higher abundance of beneficial bacteria, such as Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus, compared to those who consumed a diet high in processed foods."

Secondly, she asserted, "The environmental impact of food production is becoming an increasingly important issue. Processed foods often require more energy, water, and resources to produce than unprocessed foods, and can contribute to greenhouse gas emissions and other environmental problems. By choosing unprocessed foods, individuals can reduce their carbon footprint and contribute to a more sustainable food system. Examples of popular unprocessed foods include fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, seed/unrefined oils, mono and polyunsaturated fats and lean proteins such as chicken, fish and tofu. These foods are versatile, and delicious, and can be prepared in a variety of ways to create satisfying and healthy meals. For instance, a simple salad made with fresh greens, vegetables and a homemade vinaigrette can be a delicious and nutritious lunch option, while a quinoa and vegetable stir-fry with grilled chicken can make a satisfying and wholesome dinner. Overall, the trend towards unprocessed foods reflects a growing awareness of the importance of healthy and sustainable food choices. By incorporating more unprocessed foods into our diets, we can improve our gut health, reduce our environmental impact, and enjoy delicious and nutritious meals.”