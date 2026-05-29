From humid summers to dry winters, dermatologists explain if one sunscreen can work across every Indian skin types

For years, sunscreen in India was seen as something meant only for beach holidays or long hours outdoors. Many people believed Indian skin did not need daily sun protection because of its higher melanin content. Indian skin may tan more easily than burn, but concerns such as pigmentation, uneven skin tone, premature ageing, and a weakened skin barrier are still strongly linked to sun exposure. This raises an important question: can one sunscreen really work for every Indian skin type? Can one sunscreen formulation works for all skin type? (Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Urvi Panchal, dermatologist and cosmetologist in Gurgaon, and Shaily Mehrotra, CEO and co-founder of Fixderma and FCL decodes if one sunscreen can work across Indian skin types or not.

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Why does Indian skin still need daily sun protection? Shaily said, “Sun exposure affects the skin in ways that go beyond tanning. One of the most common concerns is premature ageing or photoageing, which can lead to fine lines, dullness, and uneven texture over time.” Pigmentation is another major concern for Indian skin.

Post-acne marks, tanning and melasma often worsen without proper sun protection. Even people using active ingredients like retinol, vitamin C, or exfoliating acids may not see the desired results if sunscreen is not a consistent part of their routine.