Happy Father's Day 2022: Healthy habits all dads should adopt to live long

We understand how difficult it is to break bad behaviours but taking care of oneself is one of the most effective strategies to maintain your health and so, ahead of Father's Day 2022, we are encouraging some healthy habits that all dads should adopt to live long. If you want to maintain a healthy lifestyle and enjoy your life without getting injected with a variety of shots, fitness experts suggest making small changes to your daily routine because even the smallest healthy change can have a big impact.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Meena Bhatt, Gynaecologist and Founder of Meena Poly-Clinic, shared, “When it comes to developing good habits such as Try to consume vitamin medicine twice a week, weight management, moderate frequent exercise, quitting smoking, reducing alcohol use and eating a healthy balanced diet, small steps add up over time and this should improve fathers' health and lifestyle. Healthy habits like hand washing will keep health levels in check. Avoid nose picking because it spreads infections such as colds and flu. Improve your breathing technique, make sure to eat a healthy habit every morning, avoid sugary items that can have severe negative effects on your weight and skin and cut your nails regularly to keep germs at a distance and live a disease-free existence.”

Asserting that it's never too late to start getting healthier, Dr Anirudha Mohite, Ayurveda Practitioner and Wellness Consultant at NirogStreet, revealed that Ayurveda recommends simple things that can help fathers create a better version of themselves for a long and happy life. He said, “The first rule of having a healthy life is to eat seasonal and embrace all things natural, this will boost your immunity and makes your health better every day. There is absolutely no alternative to living an active life, adopt yoga which is beneficial at any age. Making Yoga a part of your daily routine would do wonders for your health as no other thing can.”

He added, “Make sure to get regular health check-ups. Concentrate on your gut health since as age progresses, our gut health becomes more difficult to maintain. Make changes in your daily diet and keep an active lifestyle to keep your gut strong. Half of our problems are cured if our gut is healthy. Give up alcohol and smoking, they are huge health hazards. All these things will undoubtedly improve your immunity and make you stronger from the inside for longer and happier life.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Nutritionist Sapna Jaysingh Patel, Founder of Health Before Wealth, listed five essential healthy habits that every father should practise to live a healthier and happier life:

1. Eat a healthy diet - The foundation of good health is a healthy diet. And while dads may not always have the time to cook gourmet meals, they can still make sure they’re eating plenty of fruits, vegetables, and lean protein. Dads should also limit their intake of processed foods, sugary drinks, and excessive amounts of saturated and unhealthy fats.

2. Exercise regularly - Exercise is another important component of good health. Every day, dads should get at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise to stay fit and healthy and reduce their risk of developing chronic health conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and obesity. This can be something as simple as going for a walk, playing catch with the kids, or taking a bike ride.

3. Get enough sleep - Sleep is often one of the first things to go when dad’s busy schedule starts to get hectic. But skimping on sleep can have serious consequences for dad’s health. Lack of sleep can lead to fatigue, irritability, and a weakened immune system. Dads should aim for 7-8 hours of sleep each night to ensure they’re getting the rest they need.

4. Manage stress - Stress is a normal part of life, but it can take a toll on dad’s health if it’s not managed properly. Stress can lead to problems like anxiety, depression, and high blood pressure. Dads should find healthy ways to manage their stress, such as exercise, relaxation techniques, or talking to a friend or family member.

5. Consult your doctor regularly - Last but not least, dads should make sure to consult doctor regularly. This is important for maintaining good health and catching any health problems early on. Dads should schedule a physical exam every year and more often if they have any chronic health conditions. They should also keep up with recommended screenings for conditions like cancer and heart disease.

By following these simple tips, dads can make their health a priority and live a long and healthy life.