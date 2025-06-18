Health and beauty supplements might be making you sick: 9 balanced ways to use them

Taking supplements has become common in today’s wellness-driven world. From glowing skin to stronger hair and general vitality, nutraceuticals help bridge the gap between diet and beauty goals. Think supplements are harmless? These 9 rules will change your mind!(Image by Pixabay)

However, over supplementation of vitamins or beauty boosters might have negative effects. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Anousha Chauhan, Co-Founder of Beautywise, revealed how to achieve the ideal balance and maximise the benefits of your supplement regimen in a safe and efficient manner.

1. Know your body status first:

It is important to assess your existing nutritional state before taking supplements. Knowing where your body is lacking helps avoid unnecessary or excessive supplementation.

2. Don’t mix everything at once:

Avoid mixing too many supplements; it may result in nutritional overload or interactions that lessen their efficacy. Stick to what your body actually needs.

3. Read the labels:



When it comes to supplements, more is not better. Carefully, read the labels on supplement bottles before opening them. Always follow the dosages and instructions on the label or recommended by the professionals.

4. Understand duration:

Not every supplement is advised for long-term use. Some can be taken for an extended period of time to support gut and skin health, such as probiotics or collagen. Others, such as vitamin D or iron, may only be required during particular life stages.

5. Understand timing of consumption:

If you are unsure when to take the supplements, consuming it 30 minutes after the meal is generally considered safe.

6. Allergen declarations:

Read the allergen declarations on the label carefully. Collagen is often fish-based and those with allergies must avoid it. Over-supplementing with an allergen can be dangerous. In case of any reaction, consume half the dosage and observe. For any major reactions, seek medical help immediately.

7. Be cautious with plant-based supplements:

A 2024 research tested 36 protein supplements, of which 14% of samples had harmful fungal aflatoxins while 8% showed pesticide residue.

Not all plant based supplements are safe. Many of them don't follow traditional Ayurvedic principles and are often contaminated. These may cause toxic overload if consumed in excess. Stick to well-researched, trustworthy products.

8. Take extra caution in pregnancy and chronic condition:

Pregnant women and those with chronic illnesses should never self-supplement without medical advice. Some supplements can be harmful or even fatal if taken inappropriately. Always consult with your healthcare provider before adding anything to your routine.

9. Balanced diet:

Lastly, A balanced diet full of whole foods is the greatest way to start avoiding over-supplementation. Supplements should be used to supplement, not to replace meals or good habits.

Taking a mindful approach to supplementation keeps your body in balance and protects your long-term wellness.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.