How to improve gut health at home? A bariatric surgeon explains how better gut health improves and supports healthy aging

When we talk about staying healthy as we get older, the usual advice is familiar: eat well, exercise regularly, and get enough sleep. But another part of our health often gets less attention: our gut. These microbes help us digest food, but their role doesn't end there. They also interact with our immune system and influence several processes that keep the body functioning properly. Scientists are now looking more closely at how the gut microbiome changes as we age and what those changes might mean for our long-term health. Although much remains to be learned, research suggests gut health is worth paying attention to as part of a healthy lifestyle. What foods are best for improving gut health? (Adobe Stock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

How does gut health affect aging? Bariatric surgeon Dr Sandip Banerjee at Pelvinic Micro-Hospital shares five things to know about the connection between gut health and aging.

1. The gut does much more than digest food Most of us associate the gut with digestion, but it plays a much bigger role in keeping the body healthy. The microorganisms in our intestines help break down dietary fiber and produce substances called short-chain fatty acids.

In simple terms, what happens in the gut affects more than how comfortably we digest our food. A healthy gut environment supports several important bodily functions. However, no single combination of gut bacteria guarantees good health or a longer life.

2. A healthy gut helps the immune system Our gut and immune system are closely connected. Microorganisms in the digestive tract interact with immune cells, helping the body distinguish threats from harmless substances.

When the balance of these microorganisms is disrupted, it's called gut dysbiosis. It has been linked to changes in immune function and inflammation. Persistent, low-level inflammation is also associated with several health conditions that become more common with age.

However, the relationship works both ways. Diet, medication, illness, and aging can all affect the gut microbiome. This means changes in gut bacteria aren't necessarily the cause of a health problem; they may also be a consequence of it.

3. What happens in the gut may tell us something about aging The gut microbiome differs from person to person and can change over the lifespan. Researchers studying older adults have found links between certain microbial patterns, frailty, and poorer health.

These findings have raised an interesting question: could the gut microbiome help us understand how well the body is aging?

This is where biological aging comes in. Unlike chronological age, which counts the years a person has lived, biological aging looks at how the body functions and changes over time.

Scientists are still working to understand whether changes in the gut microbiome contribute to aging, result from it, or are influenced by both. For now, the research offers useful clues rather than definitive answers.

4. Your gut and brain talk to each other all the time Have you ever noticed that stress can upset your stomach, or that digestive discomfort can affect your mood? The gut-brain connection is more than just a familiar experience.

The two communicate through a network of nerves, hormones, immune signals, and metabolic processes known as the gut-brain axis. Gut microorganisms may also influence this communication through the substances they produce.

Researchers are exploring how these interactions may relate to mood, stress, sleep, and neurological health. It is an exciting area of study, but researchers are still investigating many of the effects, particularly in humans.

The gut does not function in isolation. It is part of a larger system in which different parts of the body constantly influence one another.

5. Small, everyday choices can make a difference Looking after your gut does not necessarily require expensive supplements or complicated routines. Some of the most practical steps begin with what you eat and how you live.

A varied diet with plenty of fiber can help nourish gut microorganisms and support digestive health. Vegetables, fruits, whole grains, beans, lentils, nuts and seeds are all useful additions to everyday meals.

Other habits worth keeping in mind include: Eat a variety of foods: Try to include different fruits, vegetables, pulses and whole grains rather than relying on the same few foods every day. Include fermented foods if they suit you: Yogurt and other fermented foods can fit into a balanced diet. Keep moving: Regular physical activity supports overall health and may also influence the gut microbiome. Prioritize sleep: A consistent sleep routine is key to maintaining overall well-being. Use antibiotics responsibly: Antibiotics can affect gut bacteria, so take them only when medically indicated. Be thoughtful about supplements: Probiotics may help with certain conditions, but their effects depend on the strain and the individual. Be cautious of products that promise to slow aging or extend lifespan without strong evidence. No miracle food or supplement can guarantee a healthier old age. What matters more is building habits you can maintain over time.

Looking ahead Aging well is about much more than any one organ or biological process. Genetics, diet, physical activity, sleep, the environment, and access to healthcare all shape how we feel as we grow older.

The gut microbiome adds another important dimension to this picture. By studying the relationship between gut bacteria, immunity, metabolism, and age-related health, researchers are gradually learning more about how these systems work together.

We still don't know much, and gut health should not be seen as a shortcut to longevity. But taking care of our digestive health through balanced eating and sensible lifestyle choices is a practical place to start.

After all, the aim isn't simply to add more years to life, but to stay healthier, more active, and independent for as long as possible.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)