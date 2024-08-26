The emotional journey of IVF can be extremely difficult for couples, often resulting in significant psychological distress, manifested by anxiety, depression and sometimes even feelings of inadequacy. After all, the journey can be challenging but using some coping strategies can make a big difference in managing psychological stress as couples need to remember that they are not alone and that asking for help, is a strength, not a weakness. IVF anxiety got you down? 12 coping strategies and mental health tips every couple facing fertility issues needs (Photo by Tera Phillips)

Ultimate Guide to Maintaining Your Mental Health

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Diksha Singh, Counselling Psychologist at LISSUN, suggested:

An effective coping strategy is to seek professional psychological support. Therapy provides a safe space for individuals and couples to express their fears, hopes and frustrations. Mindfulness and relaxation techniques, such as meditation and Yoga, can also help manage stress. These practices can promote present-moment awareness and reduce the overwhelming emotions that often accompany the treatment. Additionally, joining a support group provides a sense of community and shared understanding. Applications that offer guided meditations, mood tracking and virtual support groups can be very helpful. These tools provide immediate access to resources and community, easing significant strain during the often isolating IVF process. Another important aspect is maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Regular physical activity, a balanced diet and enough sleep can significantly improve emotional resilience. Creating a detailed mental health plan can also be beneficial. The plan includes scheduled “emotional check-ins” where couples take time to discuss their feelings without judgment or solutions. Communicating regularly and checking in on each other's feelings will strengthen your relationship and reduce feelings of isolation. Activities such as journaling, drawing and music serve as emotional outlets and help people process emotions nonverbally. Art therapy, in particular, has shown promise in reducing stress and promoting emotional resilience. Additionally, couples need to experience “small moments of joy”. These are small, targeted activities that bring you joy, such as a shared hobby, a walk in nature, or watching your favourite movie together. These moments serve as a powerful counterbalance to the stress of IVF and remind couples of their love and partnership beyond the fertility journey. Finally, it is important to set realistic boundaries and expectations with your medical team. Being well-informed and fully understanding each step can help reduce anxiety. Couples need to feel able to ask questions and seek clarification to ensure they are actively participating in their journey.

How Couples Can Stay Strong Together

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Gorav Gupta, Psychiatrist and Co-Founder at EMONEEDS, explained, “In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a complex and emotionally taxing process for many couples. The psychological effects can be profound, encompassing stress, anxiety, depression, and feelings of inadequacy or guilt. For some, the hope and anticipation can be interspersed with intense disappointment, especially after unsuccessful cycles. To navigate these challenges, effective coping strategies are essential.” He recommended:

First, open communication between partners is crucial. Sharing feelings and concerns helps in mutual understanding and emotional support, fostering a sense of togetherness. Professional counseling, both individual and couples therapy, can provide a safe space to express emotions and develop coping mechanisms. Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) has been shown to reduce anxiety and depressive symptoms by challenging negative thought patterns. Mindfulness and relaxation techniques, such as meditation and Yoga, can mitigate stress and improve overall well-being. Engaging in these activities together can enhance the couple's bond. Additionally, seeking support from friends, family, or support groups can provide a sense of community and shared experience, which is particularly comforting. Lastly, maintaining a healthy lifestyle through regular exercise, balanced nutrition, and adequate sleep is fundamental. These practices not only enhance physical health but also bolster emotional resilience. By integrating these coping strategies, couples can better manage the psychological impacts of IVF, fostering a supportive and nurturing environment for their journey.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.