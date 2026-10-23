Let your tea cool before sipping: Oncologist explains the link between very hot drinks and cancer

A piping hot cup of tea is an essential part of the morning routine for many. Most of the focus goes on how much sugar is added or what kind of tea leaves are used, but the correct temperature rarely crosses minds. Drinking hot tea is normal, but how hot is too hot? Could the habit of sipping very hot tea carry any health risks?

ALSO READ: Chest burning after tea? Cardiologist reveals when it could mean a heart attack and shares 5 warning signs to watch for

Dr Saptarshi Ghosh, consultant clinical oncologist, weighed in to clarify the concern and issued a warning: "Repeatedly consuming beverages at extremely high temperatures can expose the oesophagus to repeated thermal injury.”

What happens when you drink a steaming hot beverage? The worry lies in how the steaming hot tea affects the food pipe. This makes one wonder about cancer risks too.

Dr Ghosh explained, “When discussing the possible cancer risks of steaming hot tea, the primary concern is the oesophagus, or food pipe, rather than every type of throat cancer. The lining of the oesophagus is made up of epithelial cells that protect the underlying tissues. Drinking extremely hot liquids can cause injury to this lining, and repeated exposure may lead to recurring tissue damage and repair.”

So, this concern is not specific to tea or coffee. It can also be hot soup during winters. Any beverage that is at an extremely high temperature can damage the protective lining of the food pipe.