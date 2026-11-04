Make your breakfast more heart-friendly with these simple changes to your daily meals, from cutting salt to adding whole fruits

Breakfasts across households often look similar, whether it is a bowl of cereal or a stuffed paratha. These meals can be carb-heavy. Excess carbohydrates, especially refined carbs, can cause blood sugar spikes, followed by energy crashes and cravings soon after. Frequent blood sugar spikes can also become a concern for heart health. So, what constitutes a heart-healthy breakfast, and what are its components?

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The answer lies in which dishes you opt for, how you choose to prepare them and what you pair them with. Even familiar breakfast staples can get a healthy upgrade once a few simple changes are made.

We asked Dr Mitesh B. Sharma, a cardiac surgeon and director of CTVS at Kailash Deepak Hospital, about what makes for a heart-healthy breakfast and why this meal matters.

Here are some of the common doubts he answered for us: