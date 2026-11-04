Make your breakfast more heart-friendly with these simple changes to your daily meals, from cutting salt to adding whole fruits
Check this surgeon-approved essential guide to improving your breakfast to support your heart health.
Breakfasts across households often look similar, whether it is a bowl of cereal or a stuffed paratha. These meals can be carb-heavy. Excess carbohydrates, especially refined carbs, can cause blood sugar spikes, followed by energy crashes and cravings soon after. Frequent blood sugar spikes can also become a concern for heart health. So, what constitutes a heart-healthy breakfast, and what are its components?
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The answer lies in which dishes you opt for, how you choose to prepare them and what you pair them with. Even familiar breakfast staples can get a healthy upgrade once a few simple changes are made.
We asked Dr Mitesh B. Sharma, a cardiac surgeon and director of CTVS at Kailash Deepak Hospital, about what makes for a heart-healthy breakfast and why this meal matters.
Here are some of the common doubts he answered for us:
How can Indian breakfasts be more heart-friendly?
Eating healthily does not mean abandoning your desi staples like poha, paratha and idli. Dr Sharma noted that these are good, healthy options, but they are only healthy when they are prepared in a healthy manner.
“We should not add extra salt, extra fried items or extra pickles, or prepare them by deep frying. For idli and dosa, we can use healthy cereals like ragi or millets, which are rich in calcium and magnesium. Protein cheela is also a healthy option,” he said.
How should you cook your breakfast meals?
Next, the cooking techniques need to be scrutinised. Dr Sharma advised using minimal oil and avoiding excess starch and salt when cooking. He also recommended using nonstick pans, avoiding coconut and palm oils, and adding fresh vegetables wherever possible.
What should you check when buying packaged breakfast foods?
Packaged foods can make breakfast easy to make, but you need to check the label; Dr Sharma urged people to look for sodium and trans fat rather than focusing only on flavours or taste.
“When it comes to packaged foods, processed foods are high in sodium, so we should check the sodium content and whether the products are trans fat-free,” he said.
The cardiac surgeon also suggested oats with curd or yoghurt as an option. Be careful with granola and cornflakes, as some varieties can contain high amounts of sugar, fat, or sodium.
Which sugary breakfast foods should you limit?
Try to limit muffins, pancakes, and waffles, as well as canned fruit juices, as they can be very high in sugar. The surgeon recommended whole fruits for breakfast. Also, be careful of high-sugar smoothies and cream-rich pastries.
What can you add to make breakfast more balanced?
Now, let's see how you can make your breakfast healthier. Dr Sharma suggested adding dalia with nuts, flax seeds, chia seeds, and Greek yoghurt to increase your fibre and protein intake.
What should non-vegetarians keep in mind?
Avoid deep-fried meats and red meats. You may think they help to increase your protein intake, but they are too heavy for breakfast. In general, the surgeon recommended keeping salt in check and including whole fruits, nuts, and Greek yoghurt.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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