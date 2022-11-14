Malaika Arora kickstarts the week with an intense routine of Danda Yoga

Malaika Arora is a fitness enthusiast. The actor swears by yoga and is often spotted speaking of the benefits of performing yoga on a daily basis. In multiple interviews, Malaika spoke of the rough patch in life that she was going through, when she found solace through yoga. Since then, yoga has been a part of her life. Malaika is often photographed in Mumbai by paparazzi, stepping into her yoga studio or coming out of it. The actor also keeps sharing snippets from her yoga diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Be it performing a slow routine of yoga and relaxing the muscles, or taking up a new routine and urging her fans to try the same, Malaika’s yoga diaries are varied and very informative. The actor's Instagram profile is a plethora of her yoga diaries, her personal life and glimpses from her fashion photoshoots.

On Monday, Malaika drove our blues far away with a short video of herself performing a new routine for this week. The video was jointly shared by Sarva Yoga Studios and the actor. In the video, Malaika can be seen exploring a new yoga routine – Danda Yoga. Using a stick as a prop, Malaika can be seen performing a range of stretches and squats. She can be seen stretching her body sideways, and performing squats, all the while supporting her arm muscles with the danda. “Good morning everyone, I'm back with a fantastic Monday workout. This time with a prop,” read the caption.

Sarva Yoga Studios further noted down the health benefits of performing Danda Yoga. “Danda yoga is one of my favourite forms of yoga. Here are some reasons why. It's a fabulous workout to reduce belly fat, especially the around your waist. It gives a great stretch to the muscles of the arms and legs and spine. It relaxes the body thoroughly. This week, try adding a prop to your workout, something as simple as a bottle of water or a towel. It will enhance your workout and give you a welcomed break,” read the caption accompanying the video of Malaika performing Danda Yoga.