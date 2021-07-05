Malaika Arora suggests simple exercises to reduce belly fat, get sculpted abs

Lockdown weekends at home since the past year have made us all guilty of cheating on our diet more than our health could afford and coming to sort our fitness woes just in time is Bollywood actor Malaika Arora who suggested simple exercises to perform at home so as to easily reduce belly fat and get sculpted abs. Inspiring us to get up and roll out our Yoga mats, the diva shared super easy exercises "that you can practice from the comfort of your home" to get not just sculpted abs but also "get rid of that stubborn belly fat and feel healthier" and that is exactly the fitness motivation we need this Monday.

In a video currently going viral and breaking the Internet, Malaika is seen quickly changing from a grey tee into a grey sports bralette top, teamed with a pair of similar coloured tights and hair pulled back into a top knot to ace the athleisure look. Revealing a "quick flow for sculpted abs", Malaika sat on the Yoga mat in full-split with her hands behind her head and bending sideways.

Next, Malaika balanced her bodyweight on her palms and one feet as she lifted the other leg in the air while bending her head down. This was followed by Malaika lying on her back with shoulders and head raised, arms lifted at waist length, body balanced on her hips and legs in the air as she brought them parallel to the floor alternatively.

Performing to Dua Lipa's energetic song, Fever, Malaika pumped up our drooping workout energies and we are too charged up to let procrastination sink in this Monday. The video was captioned, "Here is a glimpse of exercises that you can practice from the comfort of your home! Join the 5-Day LIVE “Reduce Belly Fat” to get rid of that stubborn belly fat and feel healthier (sic)."

Did you exercise today?

