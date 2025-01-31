Milk formula vs breastfeeding: Here's what better shapes your baby’s gut health, immunity

Breastfeeding plays a critical role in improving the child’s well-being. The early months of the child’s life will be important when it comes to establishing a robust digestive system and breastfeeding offers a foundation that can have long-lasting results. Breastfeeding or formula? Moms, this one decision could shape your baby’s health forever!(Photo by Omar Lopez on Unsplash)

Moreover, the absence of breastfeeding can result in various gut health challenges in children, highlighting the importance of it for enhancing the child’s health.

Breastfeeding and gut health

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Amar Bhise, Consultant - PICU (Paediatric Intensive Care Unit), Neonatology, Paediatrics at Motherhood Hospitals in Pune's Kharadi and Lullanagar, explained, “Breast milk is designed to meet the nutritional needs of infants. Beyond providing essential nutrients, breast milk contains bioactive components such as antibodies, prebiotics, probiotics, and enzymes that foster the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. It helps with a balanced gut function for digestion, boosting immunity and overall health of the mother and the baby.”

Breastfeed Your Baby: Breast milk, with its antibodies and nutrients, plays a crucial role in bolstering a baby's immune system and shielding them from common illnesses. Additionally, the warmth of your body while breastfeeding provides a soothing and comforting experience for the baby. (Unsplash)

Dr Amar Bhise added, “Are you aware? One of the elements when it comes to breast milk is human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs), which act as prebiotics. Hence, it is the need of the hour to breastfeed the child and help him/her prevent allergies and infections. Disadvantages of not breastfeeding the child include an increased risk of gut-related issues. Those babies who are fed formula milk tend to have a different gut microbiome composition, with fewer beneficial bacteria like Bifidobacteria and might experience gut problems. This imbalance can make the gut more susceptible to infections and conditions such as diarrhea and colic. The child may have constant problems such as bloating, burping, falling sick often, or can also get dehydrated.”

According to various studies, children who aren’t breastfed have higher chances of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), allergies, and even obesity, all of which are associated with poor gut health. Moreover, children can also have serious issues such as food intolerances, autoimmune disorders, and metabolic syndrome.

Breastfeeding Support: Breastfeeding support services, such as lactation consultants or breastfeeding classes, can provide new moms with the guidance and confidence they need to successfully breastfeed their babies.(Unsplash)

Dr Amar Bhise asserted, “It will be imperative for mothers to breastfeed their babies. If you are a new mom then seek the help of an expert without any delay. Breastfeeding is essential for the growth and development of babies but if due to any medical reasons, breastfeeding is not possible for mothers, parents are encouraged to visit the expert and choose the best alternatives consisting of formula that contains probiotics and prebiotics, to mimic the benefits of breast milk.”

He concluded, “Investing in breastfeeding support and education can help families make informed decisions, ensuring that every child has the best chance for a healthy gut and a thriving future. New moms can also join support groups and learn from the experiences of other women. Remember, don’t hesitate and seek help when required. Women should be encouraged to breastfeed keeping in mind the benefits it has to offer for both, the mother and the baby.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.