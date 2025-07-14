Monsoon and gut health: Doctor lists 5 reasons why gut issues spike in rainy season; shares prevention tips to stay safe

With increased humidity and a higher risk of water and food contamination, gut-related issues tend to spike significantly during the monsoon season. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anukalp Prakash, director, gastroenterology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, shared how gut complaints rise during monsoon and how dietary modifications can assist in preventing them. Also read | Eating right this monsoon: Nutritionist lists 8 diet tips to boost immunity and stay healthy Gut complaints rise during monsoon.(Pixabay)

Why gut problems rise during the monsoon season?

1. Tainted water source: Rainwater tends to mingle with sewage and flow into water sources, furthering the possibility of waterborne illnesses such as cholera, typhoid, and gastroenteritis.

2. Higher humidity fosters bacterial growth: The high humidity fosters quick multiplication of bacteria and fungi, which contaminate food and surfaces with ease.

3. Street food hygiene falls: Street foods and raw stuff turn into breeding grounds for germs, particularly when they are stored in humid environments. The digestive system gets compromised during monsoon, and the capacity to process heavy or adulterated food loses efficiency.

4. Mold and fungus in stored grains: Fungal growth is caused by moist storage that results in contamination of pulses, cereals, and nuts, leading to food poisoning and inflammation in the gut.

5. Frequent infections and antibiotic use: Common colds and monsoon fevers usually result in the use of antibiotics, upsetting gut flora and producing bloating, acidity, or diarrhoea. Also read | Doctor lists easy ways to prevent bloating, gas and stomach infections this monsoon: ‘Take smaller, more frequent meals’

Prevention tips to avoid gut issues in the monsoon season:

1. Drink only boiled or filtered water: Avoid using tap water and make water safe to avoid the possibility of infection.

2. Eat freshly prepared, warm foods: Warm foods are easily digestible and less likely to be contaminated with bacteria. Skip the reheated leftovers.

3. Go for light, non-greasy meals: Consume light food such as khichdi, soups, and mildly spiced dals to aid digestion.

4. Add probiotic foods: Curd, buttermilk, and rice can help replenish good gut bacteria.

5. Utilise ginger and asafoetida (hing): These spices prevent bloating, enhance digestion, and combat gut infections.

6. Restrict leafy vegetables and salads: These are difficult to clean properly and can have dirt or parasites on them. Opt for cooked veggies.

7. Avoid cold beverages and raw foods: They can cause weakening of digestion and enhance the risk of foodborne disease. Also read | Monsoon stomach infections on the rise: Gastroenterologist shares reasons, common infections, symptoms and 7 precautions

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.