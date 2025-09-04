Ophthalmologist reveals how poor sleep impacts eye health, shares 5 expert tips to protect your vision

Most of us think of sleep as food for the body and mind. Sleep helps rejuvenate and research the body and mind, providing us with energy and mental strength to take on the next day. However, one of the most important yet underrated benefits of healthy sleep is how it protects the eyes. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mustafa Parekh, ophthalmologist, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai said, “People tend to think of sleep as brain and body food, but it is also what your eyes need. In actual sense sleep equates to food to the eyes particularly the cornea, which is a transparent surface that helps in focusing the eyes.” Also read | Eye surgeon says ‘signs of poor eyesight in children are often overlooked’; shares tips for early detection and care Eyes need sleep to heal.(Shutterstock)

How sleep heals the cornea:

“In sleeping, the cornea is moisturised by the tear film. This tear film has lots of oxygen/essential nutrients that maintain the health of the cornea and heals everyday micro damage. Though it is advised to sleep seven or eight hours a night as a general health practice, the eye in particular needs a minimum of four consecutive hours of sleep to accomplish this process of healing,” the ophthalmologist added. Also read | Eye health 101: Nutritionist shares supplements and simple habits to support your eyes in the long term

Sleep deprivation can affect cornea.(Shutterstock)

What sleep deprivation can do to your eyes:

“When sleeping is shortened or interrupted the cornea misses its nourishment. The outcome may be recurrent corneal erosions- miniature painful gaps on the corneal surface. Individuals who are experiencing sleep deprivation tend to wake up with sore eyes, gritty and red eyes. Even worse, in severe cases there may be repeated erosions that evolve to corneal ulcers or keratopathy, thus also endangering long-time vision,” said Dr Mustafa Parekh.

Tips to take care of your eyes:

1. A night of lack of sleep will cause the eyes to dry, become sensitive and painful.

2. Temporary relief may be provided by the use of lubricating drops, to relieve dryness and to check corneal infection.

3. Precautions as setting a strict sleep routine, avoiding the use of screens late in the day, and establishing a comfortable sleep environment can help to protect the eyes. Also read | From screen time to nutrition: 10 expert-approved eye care habits to maintain healthy vision in 2025

4. Whenever you experience frequent eye pain on mornings, healthy sensitivity to light, or blurred vision, it would be wise to visit an eye specialist.

5. Untreated, recurrent corneal erosions can seriously impact upon your vision and your quality of life.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.