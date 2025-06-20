Parents, stop saying it’s just a phase: 5 subtle signs your teen is in distress

Adolescence is a critical developmental window — a time of profound physical, emotional and psychological changes. Today’s teenagers, however, are navigating this phase under unprecedented pressures. Want to save your teenager's mental health? Stop ignoring these 5 signs.(File Photo)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Mehezabin Dordi, Clinical Psychologist at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai, shared, “I have seen a steady rise in anxiety, depression, self-harm, sleep disturbances and identity-related distress. These are not isolated cases but part of a larger mental health crisis demanding urgent, compassionate and systemic solutions.”

She suggested -

1. The first step is to de-stigmatise mental health

Adolescents are often hesitant to seek help, fearing judgment or misunderstanding from adults. Mental health must be embedded into the school ecosystem—not just through one-off workshops but through sustained, age-appropriate programs that foster emotional literacy, peer support, and open dialogue. When teens learn to articulate their feelings and access safe spaces to be heard, the risk of crisis reduces significantly.

2. Digital overwhelm is another growing concern

As parents, nurturing digital literacy abilities in our teens is essential for their success and safety online. (Pexels)

Constant exposure to curated realities on social media affects self-worth and increases feelings of inadequacy. Educating adolescents on media literacy, promoting digital boundaries, and encouraging offline social connections are essential steps in restoring psychological balance.

3. At home, parent-adolescent dynamics need attention

As teenagers navigate the complexities of adolescence, crucial conversations with parents can be a guiding light. (Pexels )

Many emotional red flags — withdrawal, irritability, academic disengagement — are often dismissed as “teen moodiness.” Parents must be trained to recognise these as possible signs of distress.

4. Equally important is the integration of life skills and resilience training in the school curriculum

Teaching young people how to regulate emotions, manage stress, handle failure, and build supportive relationships equips them with lifelong coping mechanisms.

5. Lastly, we must prioritise access to care

Mental health services for adolescents should be affordable, non-stigmatising and easily available — whether through school counselors, community clinics, or online therapy platforms. Prevention, not just intervention, is key.

Adolescent mental health cannot be addressed in isolation. It requires a coordinated effort between schools, families, mental health professionals and policymakers. When we invest in the emotional well-being of our youth, we are not just preventing suffering — we are nurturing a future generation that is self-aware, resilient and mentally strong.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.