Eating a variety of nutrient-rich foods and superfoods sure to help you maintain your health and fitness goals, which will help you improve your quality of life and help you combat various diseases that are caused by deficiencies. Having a healthy diet is linked to feeling emotionally and physically healthy where a few superfoods help lower the risk of various diseases and serve to boost health. Perfect superfoods for fitness freaks (Photo by Derick McKinney on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Tanisha Bawa, Certified Nutrition Coach and Founder of TAN|365, suggested some perfect superfoods for fitness freaks:

Eggs

Eggs, in addition to being tasty, are one of the most all-round sources of protein as they contain Amino acids. They are also rich sources of nutrients with the yolks containing substantial quantities of Vitamins A, D, E and K along with Omega 3. Since eggs are such good sources of fat and protein, consuming an egg can keep you satiated for quite long and also stabilize your blood sugar levels.

2. Avocado

Avocados are commonly consumed for their healthy fats and fibers. They contain micronutrients such as Vitamin B and E, Potassium and Folate. Avocados are considered superfoods for the numerous benefits they bring to the table:

Fight inflammation

Keep blood sugar levels in check

Improve cholesterol and triglyceride levels

Avocados keep you fuller for longer thus preventing you from binging during meals.

3. Sweet potato

Sweet potatoes comprise the required quantities of fiber and essential micronutrients such as Potassium, Vitamin A, B6 and K. Additionally, they are an excellent form of starchy carbs and a great source of antioxidants. Being rich in fiber, sweet potatoes slow down digestion and absorption of carbs which prevent glucose spikes. They also steady your blood sugar levels and promote eye and gut health.

Saloni Jhaveri, In-house Nutritionist at Conscious Food, gushed, “Millets are a class of small-seeded cereal crops that have been grown for a very long time in different parts of the world. They have a long history of use as a staple food and animal feed, and they are now becoming more well-known as a wheat, barley, and rye substitute that is also gluten-free. Some grains, such as wheat, barley, and rye, contain a kind of protein called gluten. Although it provides baked foods their chewy, elastic texture and aids in their form preservation, it can also have negative side effects in certain people.”

She revealed, “Those with celiac disease or non-celiac gluten sensitivity may experience digestive problems, skin rashes, and other health issues when consuming gluten. As a result, these individuals must follow a strict gluten-free diet to maintain their health and well-being. Millets, on the other hand, are naturally gluten-free and have been used as a staple food in many cultures around the world, particularly in regions of India, Africa, Asia, and South America. There are several different types of millets, including pearl millet (bajra), finger millet (ragi or nachni), foxtail millet (kangni), proso millet (varagu or chena), and sorghum (jowar), each with its own unique flavor, texture, and nutritional profile.”

Talking about the perks of consuming millets, the health expert highlighted, “One of the most notable benefits of millets is that they are considered a rich source of antioxidants. Antioxidants play a crucial role in protecting the body from damage caused by free radicals, which can lead to chronic diseases and conditions such as heart disease, cancer, and Alzheimer’s disease. Additionally, millets contain a variety of nutrients, including fiber, iron, calcium, and B vitamins, that are essential for overall health and wellbeing. Another advantage of millets is their low glycemic index (GI) value. This means that they are absorbed into the bloodstream at a slower rate, helping to regulate blood sugar levels and reducing the risk of developing conditions such as diabetes.”

Saloni Jhaveri concluded, “While millets are a truly gluten-free alternative to wheat, barley, and rye, and offer a wealth of health benefits for those who need to avoid gluten in their diets, we must be aware that gluten cross-contamination can occur during processing, storage, or preparation of the grains. Choosing certified gluten-free millets will help in ensuring that cross-contamination has been avoided. Whether you are looking for a tasty alternative to gluten-containing products or simply want to add more variety to your diet, millets are a great option to consider. So, the next time you are in the grocery store, give millets a try and see how they can fit into your gluten-free lifestyle and improve your overall health and well-being!”