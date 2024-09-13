Sepsis and stroke: Decoding the link and prevention tips

Sepsis, also known as blood poisoning, is a serious medical condition where the body has an extreme response to an infection. It can be life-threatening in nature. Sepsis can cause organ dysfunction and shock as well. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Praveen Gupta, Principal Director & Chief of Neurology, Fortis Hospital added, “It is a significant cause of mortality, especially among patients in critical care units. Beyond these immediate dangers, sepsis also carries a higher long-term risk of stroke—something not often discussed, but critical to understand.” Sepsis can cause organ dysfunction and shock.(Unsplash)

Link between sepsis and stroke:

Routes linking stroke and sepsis: Potential routes linking sepsis and stroke include atrial fibrillation, hemodynamic instability, coagulopathy, the systemic inflammatory response syndrome, and chronic inflammation.

Organ failure can enhance risk of stroke: Sepsis-induced organ failure, particularly in the heart and kidneys, can increase the chances of stroke by affecting overall blood circulation and pressure regulation.

Alleviate risk: To control risk, it is critical to determine which individuals are most likely to have a stroke following sepsis and bloodstream infection.

How to prevent sepsis-induced stroke?

Knowing the early signs: Recognising the symptoms of sepsis (fever, rapid heart rate, confusion, shortness of breath) and stroke (sudden weakness, slurred speech, facial drooping) can save lives.

Limiting infection: Preventing sepsis entails taking precautions to limit the risk of infection and rapidly treating any infections that do arise.

Diet and lifestyle changes: A healthy lifestyle that includes a well-balanced diet, frequent exercise, and appropriate sleep can help to improve overall immune function.

Creating awareness: Being aware of the connection between sepsis and stroke helps healthcare providers and patients focus on rehabilitation and recovery strategies that address both conditions

Sepsis aftermath and neurological risks: Neurological risks, especially those related to stroke, are often hidden in the aftermath of sepsis. By shedding light on these risks, we can better protect patients and improve outcomes.

