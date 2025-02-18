Sexual and Reproductive Awareness Month: Watch out for this hidden infection that can cause infertility in women

As we observe Sexual and Reproductive Awareness Month, it is crucial to highlight the importance of sexual health in a woman’s overall well-being. One of the key issues that often goes unnoticed is Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID), a serious infection that affects the reproductive organs, including the uterus, fallopian tubes and ovaries. One in 10 women could be at risk: Are you ignoring this reproductive health warning?(Photo by Agung Pandit Wiguna)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sucheta Parte, Consultant - Obstetrician and Gyencologist at Motherhood Hospitals in Pune's Lullanagar, revealed, “Pelvic Inflammatory Disease is commonly caused by bacteria, often originating from untreated sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and can lead to severe complications if left unaddressed. Unsafe sexual practices and poor hygiene significantly increase the risk of PID, impacting a woman's fertility and overall quality of life. Understanding its causes, symptoms and preventive measures is essential in ensuring early diagnosis and timely medical intervention, ultimately safeguarding reproductive health.”

Gonorrhoea spreads through sex and can lead to pelvic inflammatory disease, ectopic pregnancy and infertility. (Shutterstock)

Complications caused by PID:

Dr Sucheta Parte shared, “Complications caused by Pelvic Inflammatory Disease include infertility, chronic pelvic pain and ectopic pregnancies. PID can go unnoticed at its initial stage as it often develops without causing any type of visible symptoms. Some women may not even realize they are diagnosed with PID until it becomes severe. One should actively look for signs that could indicate the occurrence of PID.”

Signs and symptoms:

Dr Sucheta Parte highlighted, “The symptoms of Pelvic Inflammatory Disease are extreme pain during intercourse, fever, unusual vaginal discharge, and pelvic pain. If PID is left untreated for a longer duration, it can cause permanent damage to the reproductive organs. This makes it important to consult a doctor immediately for prompt diagnosis.”

Endometriosis is a chronic inflammatory disease of the pelvic organs of women, and is caused by abnormal growth.(Shutterstock)

How do unsafe sex and poor hygiene contribute to PID?

Unsafe sex and STIs: Having unprotected sex with your partner who might be infected can increase your chances of contracting PID. Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) like chlamydia and gonorrhoea can enter your reproductive system during the time of intercourse. Without protection during intercourse, the bacteria from these infections can easily spread and are more likely to cause PID. Going for regular STI testing and using safe sex practices such as using condoms can help reduce the chances.

Having unprotected sex with your partner who might be infected can increase your chances of contracting PID. Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) like chlamydia and gonorrhoea can enter your reproductive system during the time of intercourse. Without protection during intercourse, the bacteria from these infections can easily spread and are more likely to cause PID. Going for regular STI testing and using safe sex practices such as using condoms can help reduce the chances. Multiple sexual partners: Having multiple sexual partners can negatively increase the risk of being exposed to STIs. This can further lead to PID if left untreated.

Having multiple sexual partners can negatively increase the risk of being exposed to STIs. This can further lead to PID if left untreated. Poor hygiene practices: Hygiene plays an important role inpreventing STIs or PID. Poor hygiene can cause harmful bacteria to enter your genital area. These bacteria may further travel up into your reproductive organs while causing PID. Not cleaning your genital areas before and after intercourse can increase the likelihood of infections. Always maintain intimate hygiene during sexual intercourse for the betterment of your health.

Hygiene plays an important role inpreventing STIs or PID. Poor hygiene can cause harmful bacteria to enter your genital area. These bacteria may further travel up into your reproductive organs while causing PID. Not cleaning your genital areas before and after intercourse can increase the likelihood of infections. Always maintain intimate hygiene during sexual intercourse for the betterment of your health. Delayed medical attention for symptoms: Immediately consult a doctor if you start to have any unusual symptoms like pain in your pelvic area, extreme pain during intercourse, and white vaginal discharge. These symptoms can be an indication of PID. Not consulting a doctor or avoiding treatment can allow the infection to spread further by causing PID.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.