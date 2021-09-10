Shraddha Kapoor's Pilates workout inspires us to hit the gym with our girl gang

Named after its creator, Joseph Pilates, the exercise aims to strengthen the body and while beginners can try it at home, Bollywood actor and fitness enthusiast Shraddha Kapoor was seen sweating it out at a Pilates studio with her girl gang. Giving fans a glimpse of her robust Pilates class, Shraddha and her girlfriends were seen working out on a reformer and that is all the fitness motivation we need to burn some calories with our girl gang this weekend.

Taking to her social media handle, Shraddha shared a video that gave netizens a sneak-peek of her intense exercise session. The video featured her donning a casual white round neck T-shirt, teamed with a pair of black and yellow shots and accessorised her athleisure wear with a pair of reading glasses.

Standing in a line on a Pilates Reformer each, Shraddha and her girls kept one leg stable and pushed the reformer box back and forth with the other leg. Shraddha captioned the video with heart emojis and GIFs that read “TODAY'S CLASS”, “PILATES PILATES PILATES”, “SISTERS” and “grl pwr” (sic).

Shraddha Kapoor's Pilates class at gym with her girlfriends(Instagram/shraddhazpedia)

Benefits:

Pilates focuses on proper postural alignment, core strength and muscle balance. Beginners can do most of the Pilates moves at home including the hundred, the roll-up, the shoulder bridge or the criss-cross as they are absolutely fun to do even without the use of a reformer.

Reformers are workout machines which enhance core stability along with good postural alignment in those who use it for workouts. A pilate studio might appear like a war-zone to you but it works wonders for those in pursuit of a well-toned and strong body.

After the whirlwind year that 2020 and most of 2021 have been, if you are looking to finely tune your brain and nervous system then Pilates should be your go-to physical therapy.

