Skincare ingredients decoded: What niacinamide, salicylic acid, and alpha arbutin do for acne, oiliness, and pigmentation

According to Dr Kapiil, niacinamide , a water-soluble form of vitamin B3, is a versatile skincare ingredient suitable for a wide range of skin types. It is known for supporting the skin barrier, helping regulate excess oil, and improving the appearance of uneven skin tone.

Skincare shelves are filled with products promising brighter, clearer, and smoother skin, but understanding the ingredients behind these claims is key to building an effective routine. Niacinamide, salicylic acid and alpha arbutin are three widely used skincare ingredients, each addressing different concerns. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shallu Kapiil, aesthetic physician and founder of Skinique, explained the difference between each skincare ingredient.

One of its key benefits is its ability to help reduce the appearance of dark spots and pigmentation over time. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that can help calm the skin and reduce visible redness. With consistent use, niacinamide can contribute to a smoother-looking complexion and a more balanced skin appearance.

“It can generally be incorporated into both morning and evening routines and paired with ingredients such as hyaluronic acid for hydration. When used alongside other active ingredients, the overall formulation and the skin’s tolerance should be considered,” recommended Dr Kapiil.

Salicylic acid Salicylic acid is a beta-hydroxy acid (BHA) known for its ability to penetrate oil within the pores. This makes it particularly useful for oily and acne-prone skin, where excess sebum and the accumulation of dead skin cells can contribute to blackheads, whiteheads, and breakouts.

By helping exfoliate the inside of the pores, salicylic acid can reduce congestion and improve the appearance of uneven skin texture. It may also help manage excess oil and is sometimes used in products designed for keratosis pilaris, a condition that causes small, rough bumps on the skin.

Dr Kapiil highlighted that the concentration and frequency of use should be chosen according to the product formulation and individual skin tolerance. Those new to salicylic acid may benefit from introducing it gradually rather than using it too frequently. Overuse can cause dryness, irritation, and disruption of the skin barrier.

Alpha Arbutin According to Dr Kapiil, Alpha arbutin is a skin-brightening ingredient used to improve the appearance of dark spots, post-acne marks, and uneven pigmentation. It works by inhibiting tyrosinase, an enzyme involved in melanin production, helping address excess pigmentation over time.

“Unlike exfoliating ingredients that work by removing dead skin cells, alpha arbutin focuses on the processes involved in pigment formation,” said Dr Kapiil. With regular use, it may help create a more even-looking skin tone and reduce the visibility of certain dark marks. It can generally be used in the morning or evening, depending on the product’s directions and the rest of the skincare routine.