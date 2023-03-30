Suffering from PCOS? Here are some best exercises for you

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a common hormonal disorder in women that can cause a range of symptoms, including irregular periods, weight gain, acne and excessive hair growth but exercise can be an effective way to manage the symptoms of PCOS and improve overall health. If you have PCOS, you should talk to your doctor before beginning any kind of exercise programme and then select physical activities that you will look forward to doing on a regular basis as the results will take a few months to show.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Seema Sharma, Obstetrics and Gynecology Consultant at Apollo Cradle and Children’s Hospital in New Delhi's Motinagar, shared, “Young women often experience symptoms of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal disorder. Gaining excess weight is one of the hallmarks of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome and is associated with a host of health issues. Exercising regularly, however, can alleviate PCOS symptoms, boost insulin sensitivity, and lessen the likelihood of developing other health problems.”

According to her, here are the top routines for PCOS women to try:

Exercises that raise your heart rate and get your blood pumping, like jogging, cycling, or swimming, can help women with PCOS lower their insulin resistance and belly fat.

Building lean muscle mass through resistance training increases your metabolism and makes your muscles more insulin sensitive. Exercises that focus on building muscle mass and strength, like weightlifting, push-ups, and lunges, are excellent choices for women with PCOS.

With regular yoga practise, you can lower your stress and increase your insulin sensitivity. Flexibility, balance, and strength are all enhanced as a result.

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) is a form of exercise that alternates between intense bursts of work and brief recovery periods. Weight loss and decreased insulin resistance are two positive outcomes of this type of exercise.

Dr Ashwini Bhalerao Gandhi, Consultant Gynecologist at PD Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Mumbai, insisted that the best exercises for women with PCOS are those that help to improve insulin sensitivity, reduce inflammation, and promote weight loss. Here are some examples:

Cardiovascular exercise: Regular cardio workouts such as running, cycling, or swimming can help to improve insulin sensitivity and promote weight loss. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity cardio exercise, five times a week. Strength training: Resistance training, such as weightlifting or bodyweight exercises, can help to increase muscle mass and improve insulin sensitivity. It can also help to reduce inflammation and improve overall health. Aim for at least two strength training sessions per week. Yoga: Yoga is a low-impact form of exercise that can help to reduce stress and improve flexibility. It may also help to regulate menstrual cycles and reduce the symptoms of PCOS. Look for yoga classes that focus on stress reduction and relaxation. High-intensity interval training (HIIT): HIIT involves short bursts of intense exercise followed by periods of rest. It can be an effective way to burn calories and improve insulin sensitivity. However, it's important to start slowly and build up gradually to avoid injury. Walking: Walking is a low-impact exercise that can be done anywhere and doesn't require any special equipment. Aim for at least 30 minutes of brisk walking, five times a week.

Remember to talk to your doctor before starting any exercise program, especially if you have any health concerns.

