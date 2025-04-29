Summer acne? Dr Batra shares 6 homeopathic remedies, diet plan to naturally clear skin

According to the National Library of Medicine, the majority of adult acne or breakout sufferers fall between the ages of 26 and 30, with women being more commonly affected. Research also shows that 44.5% of acne cases follow a cyclic pattern, with flare-ups worsening during the summer months. Scars, hormones, back acne? Here’s how Homeopathy tackles it all naturally.(Image by Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mukesh Batra, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Dr Batra’s Healthcare, shared, “While conventional treatments can offer temporary relief from acne, they often don’t address the underlying causes. Homeopathy takes a more personalised approach, focusing on the individual’s unique symptoms, health and lifestyle.”

Summer heat and humidity can make oily skin worse, leading to acne breakouts, enlarged pores, and greasy shine. (freepik )

Targeted remedies for different acne types

Dr Mukesh Batra revealed that Homeopathy offers specific remedies based on the type and cause of acne -

Pulsatilla serves as an effective remedy for hormonal breakouts, particularly for those who exhibit sensitivity to heat or for women experiencing acne in the lead-up to their menstrual cycles.

Essential lifestyle adjustments

According to Dr Mukesh Batra, alongside homeopathic treatment, lifestyle changes can significantly improve skin health. He suggested some common tips to control:

Wash your face at least 2-3 times a day with a soap-free face wash Stay Hydrated – Drink at least 8 glasses of water daily Don’t squeeze and don’t pick the acne. It may lead to scarring Avoid makeup - Makeup can cause acne due to clogged pores. Use water-based sunscreen with SPF 30-50 to protect from UV rays

Dr Mukesh Batra advised, “In addition to this, eating fresh fruits and vegetables provides the nutrients needed for skin repair. Certain foods can worsen acne, like processed foods, refined sugars and dairy, which can increase inflammation and disrupt hormones, so it’s best to limit these. Managing stress is also crucial, as high cortisol levels can trigger breakouts. Regular exercise and quality sleep which are essential for tissue repair and hormonal balance also help in controlling and reversing acne.”

Reducing consumption of certain foods can help deal with body acne(Freepik)

The importance of professional guidance

Dr Mukesh Batra concluded, “Everyone's skin is unique and for the best results, homeopathic remedies should always be used under the supervision of a qualified practitioner. Self-prescribing can lead to choosing the wrong remedies or dosages, which may not address the root causes. A professional will tailor treatment to an individual’s unique health needs, ensuring a safe and effective path to clearer, healthier skin. By combining homeopathic remedies with lifestyle changes, this holistic approach provides the best chance for lasting skin improvement.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.