Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2026: Are you neglecting oral care? A radiation oncologist reveals its impact on breast cancer recovery

When breast cancer hits a family member, it changes the lives of everyone around them. Treatment can bring fatigue, changes in appetite and taste, nausea, discomfort, and emotional exhaustion, and everyday tasks can suddenly take more time, patience, and support. For caregivers, taking responsibility means juggling appointments, medicines, and meals while also empathizing and recognizing when their loved one needs help and when they need someone there with them. Constant vigilance is necessary to catch diseases like breast cancer at an early stage when it is easier to treat them. (Shutterstock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Oral care becomes easy to overlook Post-surgery, and especially during and after radiation, the mouth's complex musculature can be disrupted. Many self-cleaning mechanisms are non-functional during this time. "Good hygiene not only decreases the side effects of radiation but also decreases the chances of repeated infection," says Dr Riddhijyoti Talukdar, Radiation Oncologist, HCG Cancer Center, Mumbai, to Health Shots.

Making everyday oral care more manageable Oral-care wipes can be a practical alternative for keeping your mouth clean on days when brushing is difficult. Wipes containing sodium fluoride can support enamel care, and other oral-cleaning wipes can be a convenient option when conventional brushing is difficult. People who need extra enamel support can add a fluoride-free toothpaste containing calcium and phosphate to their oral hygiene regimen to promote enamel remineralization. When treatment makes familiar habits challenging, the goal is to make oral hygiene more accessible and comfortable.

Care is also about the things we don't always see This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we are reminded that "Every story is unique, every journey matters." This uniqueness must also apply to caregivers and caretakers as they care for these family members. Amidst acceptance of the disease, which is already an emotional burden, every individual has different needs, treatment experiences, and comfort levels.

What are the different types of caregiving? Making a meal easier for a loved one to eat, helping them sleep, accompanying them to an appointment, or simply acknowledging that something feels different are all examples of little acts of support. Oral care support may seem small, but oral treatments can greatly affect daily comfort.

This Pink October, let's salute the women fighting breast cancer as well as the caregivers who help them. Remember, improving care often starts with the details that are hardest to overlook.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)