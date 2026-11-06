The itch that won't quit: Dermatologist explains what eczema really is, what sets it off and how to calm your skin

We’ve all had moments where our skin feels a little flaky or dry. You slap on some moisturiser and call it a day, right? But if you’re dealing with a relentless itch that makes you want to crawl out of your skin, you might not just be dealing with just dryness. You could be facing eczema. Also read | World Eczema Day: Dermatologist reveals who is at risk and shares 11 symptoms; from tiny bumps, redness to rashes

To get to the bottom of why skin goes rogue, we spoke with Dr Rinky Kapoor, co-founder and director of The Esthetic Clinics. Turns out, treating eczema like ordinary dry skin is a setup for failure. Here is everything you need to know about the condition, what triggers it, and how to actually handle flare-ups.

Eczema vs dry skin: what’s the difference It’s easy to confuse the two, but eczema goes far deeper than a surface-level lack of hydration. "Eczema, medically known as atopic dermatitis, is a chronic inflammation of the skin and needs a multifaceted approach to its management, as opposed to ordinary dry skin. Eczema not only increases the skin's susceptibility to irritation and moisture loss but also affects the skin barrier," Dr Kapoor told HT Lifestyle.

When a flare-up hits, it brings a whole dynamic squad of uncomfortable symptoms. Dr Kapoor shared, "Redness and inflammation of the skin, accompanied by scaling, cracking and sometimes oozing of the affected areas during a flare-up, are hallmark features of eczema."

The vicious 'itch-scratch' cycle If you’ve ever had an eczema flare, you know the absolute worst part isn't even how it looks — it's the sheer, unyielding urge to scratch. "The hardest part of having eczema is the constant itching, which interferes with sleep and other day-to-day activities," Dr Kapoor said.

But giving in to that urge only creates a vicious cycle. "Scratching the affected area of the skin aggravates the problem by further damaging the skin barrier, leading to increased inflammation and a higher risk of secondary infections," she added. And while many associate the condition with babies or toddlers, Dr Kapoor warned that 'despite eczema being primarily seen in children, it can occur at any age'.