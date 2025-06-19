These common vitamin mistakes could poison your liver, cause fatigue and thirst

India's supplement shelves are brimming with promise, yet more pills do not always mean better health. Excessive doses of certain nutrients — especially fat-soluble vitamins that linger in tissues — can tip the body from optimal to toxic. Understanding where “enough” ends and “too much” begins is essential for anyone reaching for a capsule. Vitamin D toxicity on the rise: What doctors in India want you to know.(Image by Shutterstock)

Why balance matters

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Karan Khurana, Founder of WishNew Wellness, shared, “Fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E and K) accumulate in the body and can cause liver damage, kidney stones, bleeding disorders or bone loss when taken in megadoses. Water-soluble vitamins are usually excreted, yet chronic excess of B6 or niacin can still trigger neuropathy or flushing. Indian hospitals now report a surge in vitamin D toxicity because high-strength ampoules (60,000 IU) are sometimes used weekly without monitoring.”

Spotting red flags

Vitamin D deficiency is becoming a norm but so is the overdose of vitamin D gummy supplements.(File Photo)

Karan Khurana revealed, “Early signs of overload vary — persistent headache, nausea and peeling skin may hint at vitamin A excess, while excessive thirst, muscle weakness or frequent urination can warn of vitamin D-induced hypercalcemia. Unexplained bruising or prolonged bleeding after minor cuts could reflect high-dose vitamin E interfering with clotting.”

Strategies to stay in the safe zone

Prioritise food first: A diverse Indian thali — dal, millets, colourful vegetables, nuts and fermented curd — covers most micronutrient gaps. Fill, don't flood: Use supplements only to bridge lab-confirmed deficiencies or life-stage needs. Check the dosage: Choose FSSAI-licensed products that supply ≤100% of RDA per serving unless medically advised otherwise. Avoid stacking: Multivitamins plus single-nutrient "booster" gummies may duplicate doses; track total intake across products. Monitor periodically: Have serum levels checked before refilling high-strength prescriptions; adjust as required under a clinician's guidance.

Excess consumption of Vitamin D can be hazardous.(Shutterstock)

Karan Khurana concluded, “Supplements can be powerful allies when guided by science and personalised advice. Respect the RDA, watch for hidden overlaps and let whole foods remain the cornerstone of your nutrition strategy. Striking this balance keeps you energised today while safeguarding long-term health — no megadose required.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.