This 7-step creamy carrot basil soup melts belly fat while you sleep | Recipe inside

It is no secret that eating light at night is easier on our system as our body is not busy digesting a heavy meal so, it can focus on recovery, hormone regulation and, yes, fat metabolism hence, soups like Carrot Basil Soup are great for digestion especially at dinner. They are light, hydrating and warm, which helps our body relax and that means better sleep, better metabolic health and less late-night snacking. Say goodbye to bloating: This carrot basil soup recipe is your new secret weapon.(Image by Rakshita Mehra)

While it is not a magical, overnight fat-melting miracle, Carrot Basil Soup has qualities that can support a healthy metabolism, better digestion and even better sleep, which indirectly supports fat loss. Apart from being highly nutritious with beta carotene, fiber, vitamin K1, potassium and antioxidants, carrots are weight loss-friendly and also linked to lower cholesterol levels.

Did you know carrots are good for eyes as they keep them healthy, protect them against the sun, lowers chances of cataracts and other eye problems? On the other hand, basil contains compounds like eugenol and linalool, which have anti-inflammatory and stress-reducing effects and better hormone balance, including cortisol (the “belly fat” hormone).

So, opt for a smart, satisfying dinner choice this mid-week that supports your overall health and weight goals with this heartwarming recipe of Carrot Basil Soup.

Serving- 1

Cooking time- 10 minutes

Ingredients:

Basil leaves- 10-15 leaves

Carrot, little heart shaped- 15gm

Onion, chopped- 30gm

Garlic, minced- 2

Vegetable broth- 300ml

Sunflower seeds- ½ tsp

Parsley, finely chopped- 1-2 sprig

Lemon- a dash

Salt- to taste

Black pepper- ½ tsp

Olive oil- 1 tsp

Method:

Peel the carrots and slice them into heart shapes using cutter. Take a pot and heat olive oil in the pot, sauté onion and garlic until soft. Pour the vegetable broth into the pot and boil for a few minutes. Add basil leaves and cook for another few minutes. Add the heart shaped carrots and let it simmer for five minutes until tender. Season with salt, black pepper and lemon juice. Pour into a bowl and garnish with fresh parsley.

Nutritional benefits:

This recipe is filled with nutrition and is a low calorie option to opt for. It is a good source of healthy fats mainly obtained from sunflower seeds.

Nutritional Composition:

Energy- 100kcal

Protein- 3.2gm

Fats- 5 gm

(Recipe: Rakshita Mehra, Clinical Nutritionist at Cloudnine, Noida)