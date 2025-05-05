Tips for women to shift from burnout to mindful growth

Success has never been a one-size-fits-all. The first step is awareness to understand the concept of burnout and its root cause or what has caused it. Women, say no to hustle culture and yes to mindful growth! Here's how.(Image by Unsplash)

You don’t have to burn out to shine:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Namita Kothari, Founder of Akoirah, shared, “True success is about staying rooted in your values while allowing yourself the space to evolve. In the world of luxury and lab-grown diamonds, where precision and perfection matter, it is easy to get consumed by pressure but mindful growth comes when we pause to align our ambition with intention.”

Excess stress and poor boundaries in the workplace can cause more burnout – the root cause of this is stress and anxiety. (Unsplash)

She advised, “You don’t have to burn out to shine—you can rise by creating, innovating and nurturing your passion with presence.” Namita encouraged measuring success not just by milestones but by the impact you create—for your team, your customers and the community of women you hope to inspire. She asserted, “Growth becomes meaningful when it’s sustainable, value-driven and heart-led.”

New way women are defining growth and impact

Bringing her expertise to the same, Kiara Jain, Founder of Mindful Living, revealed, “If you’re feeling drained, can’t focus on anything, feel low all the time, have lost inspiration, maybe it’s time to take a small break and normalise the need to take some time off for yourself. The pressure which women have, may make it difficult to do this, but understanding self care is the need of the hour.”

Tired of being last on your list? Make self-care a daily habit and say goodbye to burnout.(Photo by Instagram/yaoyaomva)

She explained, “Women often believe that they are growing only if they meet certain criteria of society (eg. getting married, having kids, having a certain career). However, mindful growth happens when one understands that it’s not just about external expectations but also internal growth such as learning new skills, conquering your fears, learning from mistakes and so on.”

The expert suggested, “As a woman, it’s important to strongly convey what is in your capacity to do and what’s not. Replace negative self talk, with positive self talk through therapeutic inner dialogue. Speak to yourself as if you’re speaking to a friend.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.