Doctor says these 4 TB prevention rules should be known by everyone in 2025

Tuberculosis (TB) is a serious infectious disease that spreads through the air and affects millions worldwide but the good news is that TB is preventable with the right precautions. Understand how you can protect yourself and others from this life-threatening illness. Doctor reveals 4 game-changing ways to shield yourself from TB.(Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash)

Tuberculosis is a bacterial infection that is highly contagious and is mainly caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis. TB primarily affects your lungs but it can further spread to your brain, spine and other organs if overlooked.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sandeep Kadian, Senior Consultant Pulmonologist and Intensivist at AIMS hospital in Dombivli, shared, “This disease is airborne, meaning it can easily spread through the air when the infected person sneezes, coughs, or even speaks. One can experience a range of symptoms associated with TB.”

A patient affected by tuberculosis struggling to breathe.(AP)

He added, “This can include symptoms like persistent cough lasting more than three weeks, chest pain, fever, night sweats, fatigue and unexplained weight loss. Most of the time TB often goes unnoticed as it can sustain in your body without showing any visible symptoms. One must understand that TB can become more active when your immune system weakens.”

Dr Sandeep Kadian suggested the following preventive tips to reduce the risk of tuberculosis -

1. Get vaccinated:

Those in high-risk areas including young children and infants are advised to get vaccinated with BCG vaccine. This can help prevent TB in various forms. However, it may not be able to prevent TB in adults, but it can lower the risk of severe complications.

2. Ensure proper ventilation:

TB bacteria tend to thrive more in closed and stuffy places. This makes it crucial to ensure that there’s proper ventilation. Keep your windows and doors open to allow the fresh air to come in and circulate throughout the space to reduce the concentration of bacteria in the air. This can lower the chances of infection.

Tuberculosis can cause severe damage to the lungs, leaving patients with health issues, such as shortness of breath, for years after the infection is cured (Luke MacGregor/REUTERS )

3. Strengthen your immune system:

A strong immune system can help allow your body to protect you against harmful infections, including TB. This can be achieved by eating a well-balanced diet that is rich in vitamins and minerals, staying active and managing stress.

4. Practice good hygiene:

Maintaining good hygiene is essential to prevent the risk of TB. Covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze can help prevent the widespread of bacteria. Individuals are advised to wash their hands regularly to stop the infection from spreading further.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.