Urvashi Rautela gives core workout a fun twist with these lower abs exercises

Stretches can be accommodated into everyday workout routine to reap the greatest gains and Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela was seen rooting for the same in her latest fitness video from gym that was all about core workout. Making stretching and jumping to kickstart a new work week look all fun and games, Urvashi dropped a new fitness video of core workout and we can't wait to try the lower abs exercises she flaunted, during our next grind session.

Taking to her social media handle, Urvashi shared a video straight from the gym that gave fans a glimpse of her intense exercise session. Donning a black tank top teamed with a pair of matching tights, Urvashi rounded off her athleisure look with hair pulled back into a top knot.

Kneeling on the ground, Urvashi jumped into a squat position before jumping up again to stand up straight on her feet. This was followed by another jump where she got down on all fours, attempted a single push-up, kneeled, jumped, squatted and then jumped up again to stand straight.

The diva repeated the drill to tone her lower abs and we are inspired. She captioned the video, "CANT STOP WONT STOP"

Benefits:

Strengthening the core helps not only in smoothly performing everyday activities and sports but also helps improve balance and stability and ensures a good posture. The core protects one against injuries and core muscles play a fundamental role in stabilising the spine and pelvis which is why one should aim to do a core workout two to three times a week to train the muscles in your pelvis, lower back, hips and abdomen.

It strengthens the diaphragm and reduces the risk of back pain and injury. On the other hand, stretches can be accommodated into everyday workout routine to reap the greatest gains but lasting improvement in flexibility can also be achieved if one stretches at least two or three times a week as it makes the short and tight muscles flexible, strong and healthy.

This simple exercise helps one to burn calories at a faster rate and allows the entire body to lose weight better. From working the triceps, pectoral muscles and shoulders to strengthening the lower back and core by pulling in the abdominal muscles, push-ups not only build muscles and strength but also help in losing weight by raising one’s metabolism to burn fat.

They are a part of Calisthenics i.e. exercises that don't rely on anything but a person's own body weight and are performed with differing levels of intensity and rhythm. They build serious strength, improve your brain-body connection, help you lose weight and body fat, reduces injury risk, improves mobility and ease of movement and ensures better long-term health.

Jumping push-ups can help burn fat and build muscle and are a power and balance exercise for functional upper-body strength since it uses nothing more than our own bodyweight. This workout increases power and strength in the practitioner's chest, shoulders and triceps. It trains the practitioner's arms, shoulders and pectoral strength which in turn increases their punching power.