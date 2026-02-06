Waking up bloated? UK surgeon explains whether you should drink hot or cold water to get your gut moving

Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and popular health content creator, is breaking down why hydrating first thing in the morning can help stimulate gut activity and ease bloating - and whether hot water actually works better than cold. In an Instagram video shared on February 6, the surgeon explains why some people wake up with a bloated stomach and outlines simple daily habits that can gently encourage the gut to get moving.

Waking up with a bloated belly can be uncomfortable and frustrating, especially when your day has barely begun. That heavy, puffy feeling first thing in the morning is more common than you might think - and the good news is, it may not require complicated fixes or strict routines to ease it. Sometimes, a simple habit like drinking water soon after waking up can help get your gut moving and relieve that uncomfortable bloating .

Can hot water help with bloating? According to Dr Rajan, drinking water first thing in the morning can be a useful solution to tackle bloating, but here’s the kicker - it doesn’t have much to do with the temperature. He points towards a micro study that showed slightly slowed stomach emptying after drinking cold water, but it is mainly water, and not its temperature that gets the gut moving.

The surgeon explains, “There was a tiny study in 11 men which showed that drinking cold water at two degree celsius slightly slowed the rate at which the stomach emptied. It's potentially interesting physiology, but not a rule for real life. The truth is, after seven to eight hours of sleep, most people wake up mildly dehydrated. And dehydration can slow gut motility, meaning the stool moves slower, gas hangs around for longer, and bloating often feels worse first thing in the morning for many people.”

How does water help? Dr Rajan explains that drinking water first thing in the morning - regardless of its temperature - helps rehydrate the gut after nearly eight hours without fluids, softening stool and supporting smoother gut motility. Additionally, both eating and drinking in an empty stomach help kick-start digestion by activating the gastrocolic reflex, a natural response that signals the gut to get moving.

The surgeon explains, “Drinking water first thing in the morning, either hot or cold, rehydrates the gut and makes the stool soft. In fact, eating or drinking anything first thing in the morning when your digestive function is at its peak prowess can stimulate the gastrocolic reflex. This is a nerve-hormonal response telling your colon that new stuff is coming in and it needs to make room. The gut motility and gut contractions increase, digestive enzyme secretion increases and your internal Willy Wonka chocolate factory starts to go into motion.”

Essential habits that help kickstart your gut Dr Rajan notes that warm drinks can act as a gentle nudge to trigger the gastrocolic reflex, while coffee tends to stimulate it more aggressively, often prompting bowel movements more quickly. He emphasises that staying well-hydrated, getting some light movement, and exposing yourself to natural sunlight first thing in the morning all play a key role in keeping bowel rhythms regular.

He explains, “Warm drinks may nudge this reflex ever so slightly and coffee might do it with a bit more violence. If hot water helps you feel less bloated or makes you poop more easily, great. But as long as you hydrate, get more movement and sunlight first thing in the morning, those are all powerful levers for keeping your bowel rhythm regular.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.