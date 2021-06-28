When Yami Gautam wore bridal choora, sindur and performed Yoga’s Surya Namaskar

If you were looking for some Monday motivation to burn that unwanted fat, search no further as newlywed actor Yami Gautam pumped up our drooping energies this work week with her latest Surya Namaskar video. We clearly have no excuse left to procrastinate workout as we are too smitten by Yami’s fitness video of performing Yoga’s Surya Namaskar while wearing her bridal bangles or traditional choora and sindur and “radiating positivity” in the backdrop of her rain-washed and windy hometown in Himachal Pradesh.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva shared a video that gave fans a glimpse of her intense workout session as she donning a red tee, teamed with a pair of black tights and hair pulled back into a ponytail to ace the athleisure look. Unbothered by the set of bangles clinking on her wrists, Yami performed sun salutations effortlessly and we are inspired.

The sun salutation is a Yoga exercise that gracefully links 12 asanas and is popularly called Surya Namaskar. Though the exercise is ideally done in sets, beginners are recommended to start with two to four rounds and gradually increase it to as many as they can comfortably do at anytime of the day.

Dedicated to the vedic-hindu solar deity Surya, the Yoga asana involves a sequence of 12 powerful yoga poses that together complete a Surya Namaskar or Sun Salutation. These 12 steps are performed in the order that involve Pranamasana (prayer pose), Hasta Uttanasana (raised arms pose), Hasta Padasana (standing forward bend pose), Ashwa Sanchalanasana (lunge pose), Chaturanga Dandasana (plank pose), Ashtanga Namaskara (eight limbed pose), Bhujangasana (cobra pose), Adho Mukha Svanasana (downward facing dog pose), Ashwa Sanchalanasana (high lunge pose), Hasta Padasana (standing forward bend), Hasta Uttanasana (raised arms pose) and again Pranamasana (prayer pose).

Yami simply captioned the video, “Radiate positivity (sic).” The video broke the Internet with over 1.6 million views while still going strong and we guess we are not the only ones motivated to get up and hit the gym after seeing it.

Benefits:

One round of Surya Namaskar, by practicing the 12 asanas, burns 13.90 calories approximately. This Yoga asana is known to strengthen one’s back as well as the muscles.

It revitalises your body and freshens up one’s mind if performed at sunrise. Performing it in the afternoon instantly energises the body while performing it at dusk helps one to unwind.

Performing Surya Namaskar also helps in getting a glowing skin as it improves blood circulation. Other benefits for the exercise include bringing down the body’s blood sugar levels, improving the metabolism and ensuring regular menstrual cycle for women.

Ancient yogis believe that this asana also activates the second brain which is called the Manipura Chakra or the Solar plexus and is located in the navel area. As a result, an individual’s creative and intuitive abilities are believed to increase.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter