Woman lost ‘all her belly fat’ in a month by cutting out 5 everyday foods: Here’s what she ate instead

Belly fat is often considered one of the toughest areas to target, no matter how many crunches or hours of cardio you put in. While diet plays a bigger role than most people realise, many struggle to figure out exactly what needs to change on their plate. Nutritionist reveals 5 foods to eliminate for a flatter stomach. (Freepik)

In a July 18 Instagram post, nutritionist Ruchi Sharmma shared how she transformed her waistline in just one month by eliminating 5 everyday foods from her diet. (Also read: Woman who lost 70+ kgs shares 5 daily habits that helped her lose weight and keep it off: ‘The real challenge was…’ )

"I lost close to 5 kgs and got a flatter stomach in a month. You don't need magic pills. You need to know what to stop eating first. These 5 food types were silently holding me back," says Ruchi.

Let's take a look at her recommendations:

1. Refined seed oils (Sunflower, Soybean)

Commonly found in namkeens, fried food, biscuits, and even restaurant meals.

These oils can disrupt hormones, gut health, and digestion.

Her swap: Ghee and cold-pressed coconut oil. She noticed reduced bloating, more energy, and a stable mood.

2. Bread, noodles, pasta and grains

Carbs eaten solo spike blood sugar and keep the body in fat-storing mode.

Carbs aren't the villain, but they need balance.

Her swap: Pairing carbs with protein and fibre like dosa with paneer or rice with tofu and sabzi. This helped her feel full and keep her energy stable.

3. Tea-time snacking (Biscuits, rusks, diet namkeen, makhana)

These "light" snacks can keep insulin levels high and promote fat gain.

Mindless grazing between meals adds up quickly.

Her swap: Sticking to 2–3 proper meals and 1 intentional snack when needed. She focused on real food, minus distractions.

4. Hidden sugars in 'healthy' foods

Protein bars, flavoured yoghurts, granola, and health drinks often pack sugar, gums, and low-quality fillers.

Marketed as "healthy," they can derail fat loss.

Her swap: Whole, clean proteins like eggs, tofu, paneer, fish, chicken, Greek yoghurt, or protein powder. This not only curbed cravings but also improved her skin.

5. Flavoured coffees, nut milks and 'healthy' smoothies

Often filled with additives, sugars, and artificial ingredients, even when labelled plant-based or dairy-free.

Her swap: Black coffee, plain milk, or herbal chai, a shift that improved gut health and mental clarity.

What worked for her instead

Adding good fats and fibre (like seeds and veggies) to every meal

Making every meal protein-rich, including snacks

Keeping carbs but balancing them with protein and fibre

Prioritising habits over hacks

Walking daily, getting sunlight, and sleeping better

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.