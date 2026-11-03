Zohran Mamdani ditches beard, debuts moustache for Movember to spotlight men's health
The NYC mayor embraced the moustache to observe Movember, an annual campaign in November to raise awareness about men's health issues, like prostate cancer.
New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani has ditched his signature beard at the beginning of November for a new moustached look, but it is not just a statement in personal style. Rather, the look is part of the Movember campaign, which raises awareness about men’s health issues.
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Taking to Instagram on November 3 from the official @nycmayor account, he shared a reel unveiling his look, saying, “Whether you're growing your own or getting a little help, thousands of people will be sporting moustaches this Movember, and they'll be doing it to raise awareness of men's health issues, including mental health disorders, testicular cancer, and prostate cancer.”
He added that his administration will be investing $4 million towards a new prostate cancer centre in Brooklyn, and is encouraging New Yorkers to learn their family medical history and talk to their doctor about regular screenings.
More about Movember
Movember is an annual campaign observed in November that encourages men to grow moustaches to spark conversations about men's health. The initiative focuses on issues including prostate cancer, testicular cancer and mental health.
Observing Movember seeks to spread awareness, promote early diagnosis and stimulate conversation over conversations that men may, in some cases, hesitate to discuss.
Early symptoms to detect prostate cancer
One of the most important diseases that Movember raises awareness about is prostate cancer, which can often develop silently.
Urologist Dr Sashiraj Singh told HT Lifestyle that a growing prostate tumour disrupts normal urinary and reproductive functions and shared the most common signs to detect it early. They are presented as follows.
Urinary changes: A frequent or urgent need to urinate, especially waking up multiple times during the night, points to prostate cancer. “You may also notice a weak, hesitant, or interrupted urine stream, or a persistent feeling that your bladder hasn't completely emptied,” shared the urologist.
Pain or discomfort: This involves a painful or burning sensation during urination or ejaculation.
Blood in urine: Visible blood in your urine or semen is a serious warning sign, according to Dr Singh.
Advanced signs: If the cancer spreads beyond the prostate gland, it can cause deep, persistent bone pain in the hips, spine, or chest, unexplained weight loss, or a sudden onset of erectile dysfunction.
“It is vital to note that many of these symptoms are frequently caused by non-cancerous conditions, such as Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) - a common, age-related enlargement of the prostate - or a prostate infection (prostatitis). However, an expert medical evaluation is the only definitive way to rule out malignancy,” pointed out the urologist.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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