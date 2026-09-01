Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s makhana laddoos are the perfect festive mithai with a wholesome twist; check easy recipe

With several festivals lined up in September, including Ganesh Chaturthi, Onam, Milad-un-Nabi and Navratri, it is the perfect time to give traditional mithai a wholesome twist. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor has shared a simple makhana laddoo recipe that combines roasted lotus seeds, nuts, seeds and jaggery. In an August 31 Instagram post, he showed how to make this homemade festive treat, perfect for sharing with family and guests. (Also read: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s papaya sambharo recipe: How to make this crunchy Gujarati side dish at home )

How to make makhana laddoos 1. Make the jaggery syrup: Heat a deep non-stick pan and add the chopped jaggery with 1 cup water. Mix well and cook until the jaggery melts and the syrup reaches one-string consistency.

2. Roast the makhana: Heat ghee in a non-stick pan. Add the makhana and dry roast until crisp. Transfer to a plate.

3. Roast the nuts and seeds: Add the remaining ghee to the same pan. Add peanuts, cashews, pistachios, almonds, pumpkin seeds and dried coconut. Roast for 2-3 minutes.

4. Grind the mixture: Transfer the roasted nuts and seeds to the plate with the makhana. Put everything in a mixer jar and grind into a fine powder. Transfer to a large bowl.

5. Roast the sesame seeds: Heat the same pan and add the remaining dried coconut, black sesame seeds and white sesame seeds. Roast until fragrant.

6. Combine the ingredients: Add the roasted sesame mixture to the ground makhana mixture. Add green cardamom powder and the cooled jaggery syrup. Mix until the mixture comes together.

7. Shape the laddoos: Take a small portion of the mixture and roll it between your palms to form a laddoo. Repeat with the remaining mixture and serve.

With makhana, nuts, seeds and jaggery, Kapoor’s laddoos offer a homemade take on festive mithai and can be prepared ahead of celebrations.