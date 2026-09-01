Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s makhana laddoos are the perfect festive mithai with a wholesome twist; check easy recipe
Looking for a festive sweet with a twist? Sanjeev Kapoor’s makhana laddoos recipe combine lotus seeds, nuts, seeds and jaggery for a homemade treat.
With several festivals lined up in September, including Ganesh Chaturthi, Onam, Milad-un-Nabi and Navratri, it is the perfect time to give traditional mithai a wholesome twist. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor has shared a simple makhana laddoo recipe that combines roasted lotus seeds, nuts, seeds and jaggery. In an August 31 Instagram post, he showed how to make this homemade festive treat, perfect for sharing with family and guests. (Also read: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s papaya sambharo recipe: How to make this crunchy Gujarati side dish at home )
Ingredients:
- 2 cups puffed lotus seeds (makhana)
- 1 cup jaggery, chopped
- 4 tbsp ghee
- ¼ cup roasted peanuts, peeled
- ¼ cup cashew nuts
- 2 tbsp pistachios
- ¼ cup almonds
- 2 tbsp pumpkin seeds
- ½ cup + 2 tbsp grated dried coconut
- 1 tbsp black sesame seeds
- 1 tbsp white sesame seeds
- ¼ tsp green cardamom powder
How to make makhana laddoos
1. Make the jaggery syrup: Heat a deep non-stick pan and add the chopped jaggery with 1 cup water. Mix well and cook until the jaggery melts and the syrup reaches one-string consistency.
2. Roast the makhana: Heat ghee in a non-stick pan. Add the makhana and dry roast until crisp. Transfer to a plate.
3. Roast the nuts and seeds: Add the remaining ghee to the same pan. Add peanuts, cashews, pistachios, almonds, pumpkin seeds and dried coconut. Roast for 2-3 minutes.
4. Grind the mixture: Transfer the roasted nuts and seeds to the plate with the makhana. Put everything in a mixer jar and grind into a fine powder. Transfer to a large bowl.
5. Roast the sesame seeds: Heat the same pan and add the remaining dried coconut, black sesame seeds and white sesame seeds. Roast until fragrant.
6. Combine the ingredients: Add the roasted sesame mixture to the ground makhana mixture. Add green cardamom powder and the cooled jaggery syrup. Mix until the mixture comes together.
7. Shape the laddoos: Take a small portion of the mixture and roll it between your palms to form a laddoo. Repeat with the remaining mixture and serve.
With makhana, nuts, seeds and jaggery, Kapoor’s laddoos offer a homemade take on festive mithai and can be prepared ahead of celebrations.
About Sanjeev Kapoor
Sanjeev Kapoor is a renowned Indian celebrity chef, television host, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He entered the hospitality industry in 1984 after earning a Diploma in Hotel Management from the Institute of Hotel Management, Catering & Nutrition, Pusa, New Delhi.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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