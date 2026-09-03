Janmashtami 2026 bhog: Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's recipe for makhana kheer, makhan mishri, panchamrit and dhaniya panjiri
Janmashtami 2026: No celebration is complete without Kanha Ji's favourite bhog platter. Make the offerings at home with chef Sanjeev Kapoor's recipes.
With Janmashtami just a day away, the joyous celebration of Lord Krishna’s birth is almost here – and no Janmashtami festivity feels complete without a lovingly prepared bhog platter featuring some of Kanha ji’s favourite offerings.
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While these traditional foods hold a special place in the celebrations, preparing them at home can make the occasion even more meaningful. Getting the family together to cook, share stories and prepare the bhog with love and devotion turns the kitchen into part of the festivities, creating cherished moments of togetherness even before the celebrations begin.
Celebrity chef and Khana Khazana host Sanjeev Kapoor has shared a complete Janmashtami bhog platter featuring four traditional offerings: makhana kheer, makhan mishri, panchamrit and dhaniya panjiri. From the creamy sweetness of makhana kheer to the nutty flavours of dhaniya panjiri, these festive recipes are simple to prepare and make for a wholesome spread for the celebrations.
In an Instagram video shared on September 2, the chef highlights, “Janmashtami celebrations are incomplete without a lovingly prepared bhog for Kanha ji. From choosing his favourite dishes to preparing them with care, every little step makes the celebration feel more special. This Janmashtami, celebrate the tradition with a bhog made with love and devotion.”
Check out the full recipes below!
Makhana kheer
Ingredients
- 1 cup puffed lotus seeds (makhana)
- 1 litre milk
- 2 tbsp ghee
- ½ cup sugar
- ½ tsp green cardamom powder
- 6 to 7 saffron strands
- Blanched, slivered pistachios, for garnish
Method
- Boil the milk in a deep non-stick pan until it reduces to half its original volume.
- Heat ghee in a non-stick pan. Add the makhana and sauté until crisp.
- Add the roasted makhana to the reduced milk, followed by sugar, cardamom powder and saffron. Cook until the sugar dissolves.
- Garnish with pistachios and serve warm.
Makhan mishri
Ingredients
- ½ cup ghee
- 2 tbsp crushed rock sugar (mishri)
- 8 to 10 saffron strands
- Slivered pistachios, for garnish
Method
- Transfer the ghee to a plate, add a few ice cubes and beat with your hands until the ghee turns white. Drain the excess water.
- Add the crushed mishri and mix well.
- Transfer to a serving bowl, sprinkle with saffron, garnish with pistachios and serve.
Panchamrit
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp honey
- 2 tbsp ghee
- 4 tbsp sugar
- 8 tbsp yoghurt
- 16 tbsp milk
- 1 holy basil (tulsi) leaf
Method
- Combine the honey, ghee, sugar, yoghurt and milk in a bowl and mix until well combined.
- Place the tulsi leaf on top and serve.
Dhaniya panjiri
Ingredients
- ¾ cup coriander seeds
- 3 tbsp + 1 tsp ghee
- 3 to 4 tbsp chopped almonds
- 3 to 4 tbsp chopped cashews
- 2 tbsp melon seeds
- 2 tbsp chironji
- ½ cup broken puffed lotus seeds (makhana)
- ½ cup grated dried coconut
- ½ cup powdered sugar
- ½ tsp green cardamom powder
Method
- Dry roast the coriander seeds in a non-stick pan for two to three minutes. Transfer to a plate and allow to cool.
- Heat two tablespoons of ghee in the same pan. Add the almonds, cashews, melon seeds and chironji. Roast until golden brown, then transfer to a large bowl.
- Heat one tablespoon of ghee in the same pan. Add the makhana and roast over medium heat for two to three minutes. Transfer to the bowl and allow to cool.
- Dry roast the grated dried coconut in the same pan over medium heat for two to three minutes.
- Grind the cooled coriander seeds into a fine powder.
- Heat the remaining ghee in the pan. Add the ground coriander and roast for one to two minutes. Transfer to the bowl and allow to cool completely.
- Add the powdered sugar and cardamom powder. Mix well.
- Serve.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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