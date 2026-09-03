Janmashtami 2026 bhog: Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's recipe for makhana kheer, makhan mishri, panchamrit and dhaniya panjiri

With Janmashtami just a day away, the joyous celebration of Lord Krishna’s birth is almost here – and no Janmashtami festivity feels complete without a lovingly prepared bhog platter featuring some of Kanha ji’s favourite offerings.

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While these traditional foods hold a special place in the celebrations, preparing them at home can make the occasion even more meaningful. Getting the family together to cook, share stories and prepare the bhog with love and devotion turns the kitchen into part of the festivities, creating cherished moments of togetherness even before the celebrations begin.

Celebrity chef and Khana Khazana host Sanjeev Kapoor has shared a complete Janmashtami bhog platter featuring four traditional offerings: makhana kheer, makhan mishri, panchamrit and dhaniya panjiri. From the creamy sweetness of makhana kheer to the nutty flavours of dhaniya panjiri, these festive recipes are simple to prepare and make for a wholesome spread for the celebrations.

In an Instagram video shared on September 2, the chef highlights, “Janmashtami celebrations are incomplete without a lovingly prepared bhog for Kanha ji. From choosing his favourite dishes to preparing them with care, every little step makes the celebration feel more special. This Janmashtami, celebrate the tradition with a bhog made with love and devotion.”