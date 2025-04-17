Menu Explore
These adorable heart-shaped poha paneer cutlets are the cutest way to eat your protein. Easy 7-step recipe inside

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Apr 17, 2025 06:00 AM IST

Perfect snack for your tiffin boxes: These heart cutlets are healthy, cute, guilt-free and exactly what dreams are made of. Here's its easy 7-step recipe.

Shaping the cutlets into small hearts are all we need this Thursday to add a touch of creativity and emotional appeal, perfect for kids’ tiffin boxes, party appetizers or simply a loving gesture at the breakfast table. Since Friday night is taking forever to come, we decided to whip up these healthy heart-shaped bites for a perfect balance between taste, aesthetics and nutrition and serve it with a cooling yogurt dip, garnished with fresh coriander leaves.

Thursday blues? These crispy healthy heart-shaped poha paneer cutlets are the love your plate needs.(Image credit: OpenAI)
Thursday blues? These crispy healthy heart-shaped poha paneer cutlets are the love your plate needs.(Image credit: OpenAI)

These heart-shaped cutlets prove that smart snacking does not have to be bland or boring especially for those on a mindful diet. They are a fantastic choice for health-conscious individuals, vegetarians or anyone seeking to enjoy food that feels good both inside and out.

So, whether you are aiming to improve your protein intake, support digestive health or simply enjoy a guilt-free snack, check out the cutlet recipe below that delivers on all fronts with a little extra love in every bite.

Serving- 2

Cooking time- 25 minutes

Ingredients:

  • Poha- 60gm
  • Peas- 50gm
  • Paneer- 50gm
  • Onion, finely chopped- 25gm
  • Carrot, grated- 20gm
  • Green chili- 1
  • Bengal Gram flour- 25gm
  • Ginger garlic paste- 1 tsp
  • Sesame seeds- 1 tsp
  • Coriander leaves- 1-2 sprig
  • Salt- to taste
  • Black pepper- ½ tsp
  • Chaat masala- ½ tsp
  • Coriander powder- ½ tsp
  • Cooking Oil- 10ml

Method:

  1. Take the poha and soak it in water for a few minutes.
  2. Remove the excess water from poha and keep it in a mixing bowl.
  3. Take washed peas and mash it gently.
  4. Mix the poha, mashed peas, grated carrot, finely chopped onion, ginger garlic paste and sesame seeds. Give it a good toss and season it.
  5. For binding purpose add the Bengal gram flour and mix thoroughly.
  6. Scoop out a small portion from the dough and shape it in mini heart shapes.
  7. Take a pan and heat a little oil followed by pan toasting the mini hearts till golden brown and crispy.
  8. Serve hot with yoghurt dip and garnish it with coriander leaves.

Nutritional benefits:

  1. Paneer, peas and Bengal gram flour are packed with muscle building nutrient, Protein which helps in growth and development of the body.
  2. This recipe proves to be high in dietary fiber which aids in maintaining good gut health and keeps the body feel satiated for a prolong period of time.

Nutritional Composition (1 Cutlet):

  • Energy- 129 kcal
  • Protein- 5.4gm
  • Fats- 5gm

(Recipe: Rakshita Mehra, Clinical Nutritionist at Cloudnine, Noida)

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Recipes / These adorable heart-shaped poha paneer cutlets are the cutest way to eat your protein. Easy 7-step recipe inside
