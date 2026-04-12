This creamy Greek yoghurt tastes like dessert but is loaded with 40 g protein: Full step-by-step recipe

Whether you have a sweet tooth or not, dessert is something one can not always say no to. However, most sweet dishes boast sugar and refined flour, and hardly contain any nutritional value. But there is a creamy yoghurt recipe that is breaking the stereotype by ensuring 40 g of protein along with mouth-watering flavours in each bite. Elizabeth Cajas, on her Instagram post dated April 10, 2026, shared a creamy Greek yoghurt recipe which is a must try for anyone craving something sweet yet healthy. Here’s the breakdown of the recipe.

This Greek yoghurt is packed with 40g of protein.(Unsplash)

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Ingredients required

Here are the ingredients required for the Greek yoghurt recipe:

One medium banana, sliced

banana, sliced Four small dates, sliced

dates, sliced Cinnamon (to taste)

Drizzle of honey (about 1 tsp)

Two servings nonfat Greek yoghurt (19g protein, 90 cal each)

One tsp olive oil

olive oil One tsp butter

Pinch of pink Himalayan salt

Himalayan salt One tsp crushed pistachios

Greek yoghurt recipe

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{{^usCountry}} Here’s the step-by-step process of the creamy Greek yoghurt recipe: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here’s the step-by-step process of the creamy Greek yoghurt recipe: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Step 1: Start with slicing bananas and dates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 1: Start with slicing bananas and dates. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 2: Now, add butter to a pan over medium heat and cook bananas and dates until soft and golden brown. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 2: Now, add butter to a pan over medium heat and cook bananas and dates until soft and golden brown. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 3: Sprinkle cinnamon and drizzle honey while cooking—let it caramelise slightly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 3: Sprinkle cinnamon and drizzle honey while cooking—let it caramelise slightly. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 4: Now, add Greek yoghurt to a bowl. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 4: Now, add Greek yoghurt to a bowl. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 5: Top with warm banana-date mixture. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 5: Top with warm banana-date mixture. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 6: Add crushed pistachios. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 6: Add crushed pistachios. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 7: Drizzle olive oil and finish with a pinch of salt. Nutritional value {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 7: Drizzle olive oil and finish with a pinch of salt. Nutritional value {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This Greek yoghurt delivers: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This Greek yoghurt delivers: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Calories: ~360-390 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calories: ~360-390 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Protein: ~38–40g {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Protein: ~38–40g {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Carbs: ~45–50g {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Carbs: ~45–50g {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fat: ~5g Benefits of Greek yoghurt {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fat: ~5g Benefits of Greek yoghurt {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the National Library of Medicine, Greek yoghurt is a nutrient-dense, strained dairy product known for its health benefits. It is primarily rich in protein, low in sugar, and has probiotic content. It supports muscle growth, boosts metabolism, enhances gut health, and improves bone health because of its high calcium levels. It is also rich in vitamin B12 and potassium, which help in managing blood pressure and reducing the risk of Type 2 diabetes. How to consume Greek yoghurt? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the National Library of Medicine, Greek yoghurt is a nutrient-dense, strained dairy product known for its health benefits. It is primarily rich in protein, low in sugar, and has probiotic content. It supports muscle growth, boosts metabolism, enhances gut health, and improves bone health because of its high calcium levels. It is also rich in vitamin B12 and potassium, which help in managing blood pressure and reducing the risk of Type 2 diabetes. How to consume Greek yoghurt? {{/usCountry}}

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Greek yoghurt is a versatile item and can be eaten plain as a high-protein snack. However, you can customise it with sweeteners like honey, fruit, and granola for breakfast. It is also a perfect substitute for sour cream or mayonnaise in savoury dishes, such as dips, dressings, and tacos. It also works well for smoothies. So, whether you are trying to lose weight or just want to live a healthy lifestyle, Greek yoghurt is the perfect item to add to your everyday meal. You can carry it with you to your office for snacking if you are a working professional.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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