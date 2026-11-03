Buckingham Palace, the official London residence of the UK’s sovereigns since 1837, has 775 rooms: Here's what to know before you visit

After the construction was completed, Queen Victoria was the first sovereign to reside in the palace. While there has been more remodelling done over the decades, the original rooms as modelled by Nash are the State and semi-State Rooms, which remain virtually unchanged.

Later, his son George IV commissioned the architect John Nash to reconstruct the building into a grand palace. The architect retained the main block but doubled its size by adding a new suite of rooms on the garden side facing west.

Buckingham Palace was originally Buckingham House, bought in 1761 by George III for his wife, Queen Charlotte, as a family home close to St James's Palace, where many court functions were held.

Buckingham Palace is likely one of the most recognised administrative headquarters of a monarch across the world. Over the last two centuries, it has served as the official London residence of the sovereigns of the United Kingdom and has been a witness to many historic events. At present, it remains a functioning royal residence, a venue for royal events, while also throwing its doors open for regular visitors every summer.

The rooms in the Buckingham Palace The Buckingham Palace building sprawls over an area 108 metres long and 120 metres deep, and stands 24 metres high. As per the royal.uk website, it has a total of 775 rooms, including 19 state rooms, 52 royal and guest bedrooms, 188 staff bedrooms, 92 offices and 78 bathrooms.

The Royal Collection Trust website notes that the state rooms of Buckingham Palace are the public rooms where members of the royal family entertain their guests on occasions. It is also the rooms that are open to the public for visits in summer.

Decked with treasures and furniture from the royal collection, many of the state rooms in Buckingham Palace have distinct purposes. Among the most prominent is the throne room, which is used for court ceremonies and official events.

How to visit the state rooms in Buckingham Palace? General visitors to Buckingham Palace can purchase tickets to visit the state rooms throughout the summer months, typically from mid-July to the end of September, from 9:30 am to 7:30 pm. On selected occasions, tours are conducted in December, January and at Easter every year.

Tickets to the state rooms can be purchased in advance through the Royal Collection Trust website. On-the-day tickets may also be available at the visitor entrance to the palace compound, subject to availability.

The standard ticket includes access to all 19 state rooms in the palace, the garden, as well as a complimentary audio guide. The combo ticket allows additional access to the royal mews and the Queen’s Gallery.

Not all daily attractions at Buckingham Palace need a ticket to see. The Changing of the Guard ceremony can be seen from the public areas outside the palace gates. It takes place at approximately 11 am daily from April to July, and on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays from August to March.

Since the palace is a functioning royal residence, the tour in the state rooms can be closed on short notice, and the booked tickets are refunded. The Changing of the Guard ceremony can be cancelled without any notice at all.