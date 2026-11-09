Cordelia Sky cruise review: What to know before booking, what to pack and what to expect onboard

My favourite way to spend time on a cruise is to wake up early, catch the sunrise, head for breakfast and make the most of the ship before the rest of the passengers are up. A little morning activity, perhaps a Zumba class, followed by a quick nap, a shower and getting ready for the day's entertainment is pretty much my idea of a good holiday. By afternoon, I like slowing things down. Find a comfortable spot by the window, pick up a book, enjoy the ocean views and let the afternoon heat pass. Evenings are a different story altogether. I love dressing up for dinner, catching a show and then heading to a party, because there is almost always something happening on the pool deck or at The Dome on Cordelia. That was pretty much how I spent my time aboard Cordelia Sky. Having previously sailed on Cordelia Empress on a five-night cruise from Chennai to Sri Lanka, I had a fair idea of what to expect. The familiarity was reassuring, but Sky also felt like a step up in terms of its size, newer interiors and some of its facilities. If you are considering booking a sailing, here are the things I would want you to know before getting onboard, including what your fare covers, what costs extra and what you should pack. What to know before booking Cordelia Sky I would recommend booking directly through the Cordelia Cruises website or its official app. Travel agents can arrange your booking too, but going directly gives you access to the cruise company's customer care team, which I found useful for specific requests and queries. You can also check the latest offers and compare prices before making your payment. A few things I would keep in mind before confirming the booking: Keep checking last-minute offers: Cordelia regularly lists promotional fares and sailing offers. The official booking page currently advertises offers such as Kids Sail Free and 2nd Guest Sail Free on select sailings. Check the conditions before booking, as offers vary by departure date.

Choose your cabin carefully: Interior cabins are a practical choice if you plan to spend most of your time outside. Ocean View cabins give you natural light, while balcony cabins offer your own outdoor seating space. Suites come with additional benefits, so compare the inclusions rather than looking at room size alone.

Check the meal and beverage inclusions: Your cabin category and booking package can affect what you receive. Do not assume that every beverage, restaurant or onboard service is included.

Contact customer care for specific requests: If you have dietary requirements or need assistance, speak to the team before sailing rather than waiting until you board.

Keep your travel documents ready: Check the documentation requirements for your particular itinerary, especially for international sailings. What is included in your Cordelia Sky ticket? One thing I appreciate about cruising is that your accommodation, regular meals and several entertainment options are covered in the fare. You do not have to plan every meal or find something to do every few hours. For the regular cabin categories, Cordelia's published inclusions list accommodation, meals at the Food Court and Starlight Restaurant, swimming pool and fitness centre access, selected entertainment, live band performances, pool deck parties and disco nights at The Dome. Water bottle allowances vary by cabin category. Here is a quick reference before you start spending onboard

Category Included in the base fare Paid separately Dining Food Court and Starlight Restaurant Speciality restaurants and cafés Beverages Water allowance and applicable buffet beverages Alcoholic drinks and separately charged beverages Activities Swimming pools, fitness centre and listed entertainment Spa, salon, arcade, rock climbing and selected paid shows Experiences Pool deck parties and The Dome disco nights Professional photography, shopping and shore excursions Connectivity Not generally included Wi-Fi packages

One important point about beverages: check your booking confirmation for the exact package. The official fare documents list different inclusions across cabin categories and packages. Alcoholic drinks should be treated as an additional expense unless your specific booking says otherwise. Everything you need to know about food on Cordelia Sky If you are travelling with Indian parents, grandparents or children who prefer familiar food, the dining arrangements are worth knowing about. The food is predominantly Indian, with options across breakfast, lunch and dinner. What I particularly liked was having three different dining environments to choose from. There is an indoor, air-conditioned restaurant, a semi-open restaurant on the top deck and a dedicated vegetarian and Jain dining area. The latter is particularly useful for guests with strict dietary preferences. The buffet restaurants also follow a schedule. Your regular sailing meals include breakfast, lunch, high tea, dinner and midnight snacks. Non-alcoholic beverage options are available during designated dining hours, so do not assume that the coffee machines and drink stations will operate throughout the day. There are also bars around the ship, including the Pool Bar, Connexions Bar, Chairman's Club and The Dome. The café also offers speciality coffee, cakes, and snacks, but these orders are chargeable. Cordelia's published dining and entertainment information also lists speciality dining venues such as Chopstix and Chef's Table. What to pack for Cordelia Sky This is where a little planning can make your cruise considerably more comfortable. I would not pack for a cruise exactly as I would for a beach holiday because you will be spending time across different decks, indoor lounges, restaurants and entertainment spaces. 1. Plan your outfits around the wind The open decks can get quite windy when the ship is sailing. I learnt this the slightly embarrassing way after wearing a flowy dress one evening and spending more time holding it down than enjoying the views! Pants, shorts and comfortable co-ords are practical daytime choices. If you enjoy dressing up for dinner, carry fitted dresses or longer silhouettes that will not fly around in the wind. Avoid wide, flowy skirts for evenings on the open deck. Your hair will need some attention too. Carry hair ties and a sports cap if you plan to spend time outdoors. A regular hat might not survive the sea breeze. 2. Comfortable footwear is non-negotiable There is plenty of walking involved, from moving between decks to exploring the restaurants and entertainment areas. I wore Crocs throughout my two days onboard and found them incredibly comfortable. Mules, sneakers and flip-flops are other useful options. You can carry heels for dinner, but I would not make them your primary footwear. 3. Carry a light layer The indoor air conditioning can get quite cold, particularly in some of the common areas. Even if you are sailing during summer, pack a thin pullover or cardigan. The open decks can also feel chilly after sunset. 4. Pack your swimming gear There are swimming pools onboard, including a family pool and the main pool on the deck. Carry your swimsuits so you can enjoy a dip during the afternoon or simply relax by the pool.