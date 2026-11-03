Tried and Tested: I took Troovy snacks on family trips and here’s why I’d buy them again

Troovy's range includes chips, savoury snacks, cookies, spreads and other food products, with the brand focusing on clean ingredients and no added artificial preservatives or artificial colours. Its range includes options such as Ragi Chips, Mix Veggie Chips, Moong Dal Chips and Krunchies. For me, the biggest difference came down to taste.

The problem is that once I started looking for cleaner snacks for myself and my kids, the choice became less straightforward. I have tried plenty of alternatives that look good on paper but leave behind a strange taste or have a texture that makes you wonder why you did not just pack the regular snack. That aftertaste is my biggest pet peeve. So when I tried Troovy, I was looking for more than a clean ingredient list. I wanted something I would genuinely enjoy eating, and something I would be happy to put into my kids' travel snack bags too.

I travel often enough to know that a snack can save you at an airport. There are early morning flights when breakfast is still hours away, long waits between connections, road trips where everyone suddenly gets hungry, and moments on a flight when you want something crunchy but not a full meal. I almost always carry something.

The chips are slightly harder and crunchier than some of the regular packaged varieties we buy. You need to give them a proper bite instead of expecting them to melt away immediately. I did not mind that at all. In fact, I liked the texture because it made the chips feel satisfying. The seasoning also worked for me. Most importantly, I did not get that odd aftertaste that I have come to expect from some cleaner snack alternatives. That is a big deal when you are travelling. If I am sitting at an airport at 5 am or on a flight with my kids, I do not want to carry something that nobody actually wants to eat. A snack that comes home untouched is not a useful travel snack.

Why I would pack these for my kids With kids, familiar taste matters. I can happily experiment with new food, but when I am packing snacks for a flight or a road trip, I want something my kids will actually reach for. There is no point carrying a carefully selected snack only to hear, "I don't like this," five minutes after opening it. Troovy works better for that reason.

The flavours still feel familiar. You get the crunch and seasoning children expect from a snack, but the ingredient choices make me more comfortable putting a packet into their travel bag.

I also like having different textures and flavours to choose from rather than carrying six packets of the same thing. For a flight, I would split the snacks into smaller portions before leaving home. It makes it easier for the kids to pick something when they are hungry and keeps the entire snack stash from disappearing in one go.

The chips are my travel favourites The veggie and grain-based chips were probably the first products I would reach for when packing for a trip. The Mix Veggie Chips and Ragi Chips bring some variety to the usual potato chip routine, while the Moong Dal Chips give you a more savoury option. Troovy currently lists all three among its snack range. I like these for travel because they do not need refrigeration, do not require any preparation and can be slipped into a handbag, backpack or cabin bag. They also work at different points in a trip. A packet can come out during an airport wait. A smaller portion can go into a child's tiffin for a day out. They can sit in the car for a road trip and, unlike something crumbly or messy, they are fairly simple to eat. For me, that practicality matters almost as much as the flavour.

And then there are the savoury crunchies The Moong Dal Chips and Krunchies Masala Munch are the sort of snacks I would keep for the middle of the day or evening. They have a proper savoury flavour, so I don't feel like I need to keep eating more just because the snack is bland. This is also where I prefer cleaner snacks for travel. When I am travelling, especially on long days, I tend to snack more than I would at home. Airport lounges, flights, hotel rooms and sightseeing breaks all seem to create little gaps where a packet of something becomes very tempting. Having snacks I actually enjoy means I can make a better choice without feeling like I have packed "diet food".

Sweet cravings need a travel plan too I do not only pack savoury snacks. There is always a point during a trip when somebody wants something sweet, and that is where the Choco Spread and cookies come in. Troovy's range includes Choco Spread, Chocolate Cookies and Butter Cookies. The spread works nicely with toast, fruit or even as a small sweet bite, while the cookies are an easy addition to a travel snack pouch. For a family trip, I would rather carry a few different options than depend entirely on whatever snacks are available at the airport or at a roadside stop. It gives me a little more control over what we eat without making every snack feel overly planned.