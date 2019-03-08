Lok Sabha election 2019: Governance to be in focus this time

With the Lok Sabha elections 2019 approaching fast, parties are already in poll mode in Goa.

The two Lok Sabha seats are currently held by the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress will be trying to wrest the seats. In the 2017, the state witnessed a high turnout of 76.82%, which decided the fate of 19 candidates, with 1.2 per cent of the voters in the State opting for NOTA.

With chief minister Manohar Parrikkar ailing, the Congress is likely to rake up governance issues, which the BJP thinks will not be an issue for a national election.

Here is all you need to know about the state:

Ruling party/coalition in the state: BJP-led coalition (BJP+MGP+GFP+independents)

Number of Lok Sabha seats in the state: 02

Party wise break-up of the Lok Sabha seats: BJP 02

Number of voters in the state: 1126732 (North Goa 520360 and in South 606372)

Voter turnout in 2014: 77.02%

Number of assembly seats: 40

Partywise break-up of assembly seats: BJP 13; Congress 14; Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) 3; Goa Forward Party (GFP) 3; NCP 1, Independents 3, three seats vacant.

Key leaders across parties:

Chief Minister and Former Union Defence Miniter Manohar Parrikar (BJP),

Union Minister of State for AYUSH and four-time North Goa MP Shripad Naik

Former CM Digambar Kamat (Congress),

State President Girish Chodankar (Congress),

Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP);

Vijai Sardesai (Goa Forward Party)

Elvis Gomes (AAP)

Key issues: illegal mining in the state is much talked about as is need to boost job creation. Communal harmony is another important talking point.

