DMs asked to prepare plan for security of courts

lucknow

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 22:38 IST

To check a repeat of the incident where three men opened fire and killed a murder accused in a Bijnor courtroom on Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday directed all the district magistrates to prepare a comprehensive plan for the security of courts in their respective districts.

The DMs have been directed to submit an action taken plan on Thursday. The report will be submitted in the high court.

Law minister Brijesh Pathak chaired a meeting of officers of the state home, police and law departments on Wednesday to discuss the security of the courts.

A comprehensive security plan will be prepared for the courts under which CCTV, baggage scanner, DFMD and NAMD will be installed in the court premises. The litigants and the people visiting the court will be frisked and checked by the security personnel. The assistance of Bar Associations and lawyers will be taken in implementation of the security plan, Pathak said.

The Allahabad high court order on security of courts will be implemented, he said. Security of courts will be reviewed at regular intervals, security audit will be done and access control in the courts will be checked, the law minister said.

Pathak said the Bijnor DM had been directed to submit a report on the firing in the court and killing of an under trial. A magisterial inquiry had been ordered in the incident and a report will be submitted within a month, he said.